RTI Joins the VR/AR Association to Advance Integrations with Leading Gaming Engines

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced it has joined the VR/AR Association (VRARA) to expand the use of their gaming engine connectivity capabilities with RTI Connext® DDS across all markets. Integrating RTI Connext with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) environments will now enable these systems to include real-time data in a wide range of use cases, such as training, autonomous ground, sea, and air systems management and critical infrastructure management. Using Connext upends traditional workplace visualization by providing a rich content environment for viewing real-time information from global networked systems.



RTI Connext is a peer-to-peer connectivity framework that fits the requirements of high-performance distributed simulation, visualization, and gaming environments. Connext enables system designers to fine-tune data streams for their network and optimize latency and throughput to maximize performance and scalability. Connext can ingest real-time data into a gaming engine and vice versa, for a more immersive and realistic simulation experience.

“Our Connext product brings live, real-time data to gaming and physics engines to enable a more realistic experience,” said Bob Leigh, Senior Market Development Director at RTI. “The integration with Connext enriches the user experience to mimic and match the physical qualities of the user in control. Now, autonomous systems can be managed with a rich virtual environment using matching real-time data of the system state. We’re looking forward to joining the VRARA to accelerate the growth of the industry across all markets.”

RTI recently announced gaming engine capabilities with free Case & Code examples to accelerate the integration of RTI Connext with Unity® and Epic Games’ Unreal gaming engine. Users can access these gaming engine capabilities here.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

About VRARA

The VR/AR Association (VRARA) is an international organization designed to foster collaboration between Members, that accelerates growth, fosters research and education, helps develop industry standards, connects member organizations and promotes the services of member companies. See VRARA.

Media Contacts:

Madeline Kalicka

Karbo Communications for RTI

240-427-8961

RTI@karbocom.com