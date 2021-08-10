CrossTower names Cory Thackeray, formerly of Goldman Sachs and State Street, as CFO

New York, NY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossTower, one of the world’s fastest growing crypto investment and trading firms, today announced the appointment of Cory Thackeray, CA CPA, as Chief Financial Officer. Thackeray brings 25+ years of experience building globally recognized fund administrators to his new position. In his new role, Thackeray will be responsible for managing CrossTower’s finance functions and capital structure, ensuring that the firm’s activities continue to contribute to client service and growth of the firm.

Prior to joining CrossTower, Thackeray was Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Hedge Funds at State Street Alternative Investment Solutions, where he oversaw operations servicing $600+ Billion in Assets under Administration (AUA). Before that, he was Global Head of Goldman Sachs Administration Services (GSAS) where he led the successful integration of the business into State Street following their acquisition of the unit, including retention of personnel and clients. His leadership helped ensure that the acquisition was accretive by working to maximizing revenue synergies across the client base.

“We continue to add senior team members with deep institutional backgrounds to our leadership roster,” said CrossTower President and Co-Founder Kristin Boggiano. “Cory’s an incredible, highly experienced CFO; his background enhances our existing bench so that we can further service hedge funds and other institutional clients.”

Thackeray said, “CrossTower is a leader in crypto capital markets for institutions and I am very pleased to be joining this high-quality organization. Hedge funds and other institutions are looking for opportunities to work in crypto with reputable firms and I have been impressed with the team that has been assembled and the breadth of services offered by CrossTower.”

At GSAS, Thackeray grew the business from $3.5 billion to $200 billion in Assets under Administration (AUA) with strong operating margins and a ranking of 4th in industry AUA. Additionally, the business was recognized for numerous Global Custodian and HFM awards. Previously, Thackeray worked as a senior accountant for KPMG. He has a B.A. in Accounting from Simon Fraser University as well as holding a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) / Chartered Accountant (CA) designation from Canada.

Thackeray’s addition to CrossTower follows recent senior hires of Greg Bunn as Chief Strategy Officer, Jeffrey Blockinger as Chief Legal Officer and Bryan Christian as Global Head of Exchange.

ABOUT CROSSTOWER

Founded in 2019, CrossTower is a multi-asset investment and trading firm that empowers smart money to push the limits of what is possible with crypto. CrossTower launched its trading platform in 2020, and in 2021 introduced a capital markets desk with best-in-class services and products tailored to the needs of demanding traders and institutions alike, including hedge funds, family offices and other market participants. CrossTower has leveraged its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations and compliance to make crypto and digital assets accessible to discerning retail and sophisticated institutional market participants.

For more information, visit www.crosstower.com.

Attachment