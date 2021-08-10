PowerFleet Sets Summer 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during Summer 2021:



Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET (one-on-one meetings August 10-11)

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 (presentation and one-on-one meetings)

Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Thursday, September 9, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 (one-on-one meetings only)

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET (one-on-one meetings throughout the day)

Please visit PowerFleet’s Investor website for additional event details or contact the company’s investor relations team at PWFL@gatewayir.com.