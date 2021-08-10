ZAGENO Broadens Engineering Capabilities through Appointment of New CTO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting eCommerce to life science, announced today the appointment of Sandeep Aji as Chief Technology Officer. Sandeep is an experienced technology leader who, from his Silicon Valley base, has built and led international teams to design and develop complex, customer-centric products.



“We are thrilled to welcome Sandeep to ZAGENO, where he will align with fellow product leaders to execute on our long-term strategy and expand the company’s engineering capabilities,” said Florian Wegener, Co-Founder and CEO of ZAGENO. “His vast experience, from an enterprise focus at Sun Microsystems to the consumer experience at several emerging brands, is an important and timely fit for ZAGENO’s needs.”

“From a professional standpoint, I am very excited to build on ZAGENO’s success through building a world-class, international engineering team that develops products to delight the entire ZAGENO community,” explained Sandeep Aji, Chief Technology Officer of ZAGENO. “On a personal note, I’m deeply committed to connecting my skills with ZAGENO’s mission to accelerate scientific discovery.”

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind eCommerce platform. With approximately 30 million product SKUs from 5,000 unique brands, ZAGENO makes online shopping convenient, efficient, and reliable for any research material. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Berlin, Germany, and Wroclaw, Poland. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

