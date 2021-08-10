Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide, Announces Eamonn Forbes’ Appointment as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), announced today that Eamonn Forbes has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Titan Asset Management Ireland Limited, effective August 23, 2021.

Mr. Forbes will lead all sales and marketing activities for Titan and he will report directly to Michael Steen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Aviation Holdings and Chief Commercial Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. Mr. Forbes will direct Titan’s global sales team and will be based in Dublin, Ireland.

“We are delighted that Eamonn will be joining our team as we continue to expand Titan’s portfolio and global footprint,” said Mr. Steen. “With his strong experience and track record in the aviation leasing industry, Eamonn is perfectly positioned to lead our global sales and marketing activities, as we further leverage our strategic joint venture with Bain Capital Credit.”

Mr. Forbes joins Titan with over 15 years of aviation leasing, legal, and finance experience. Most recently, Mr. Forbes served as Chief Commercial Officer of FPG Amentum. Previously, he has held senior positions at SMBC Aviation Capital and Goshawk.

“I am thrilled to join the Titan team at this important stage of growth and development,” said Mr. Forbes. “Titan is widely recognized as an industry leader, with a superior customer portfolio, an unparalleled depth of freighter experience and a unique position within the marketplace. I look forward to working with the team to leverage the strength of the Atlas Air Worldwide companies, while further building the strategic joint venture with Bain Capital Credit.”

Mr. Forbes began his career as a lawyer and holds a Bachelor of Civil Law Degree (BCL) from the University College Cork and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University College Dublin. In addition, he serves on the advisory board of LIFT, a non-profit organization promoting values leadership.

About Titan Aviation Holdings and Atlas Air Worldwide

Titan Aviation Holdings is a freighter-centric leasing company that provides dry leasing solutions to airlines worldwide. Titan’s fleet of cargo aircraft support customers including international flag carriers, express operators, e-commerce providers, and regional and domestic carriers. Titan’s deep airfreight domain expertise and innovative asset management solutions help customers quickly ramp up their aviation operations while minimizing capital investment. Since its inception in 2009, Titan has grown to become the third largest freighter lessor globally by fleet value with 30 aircraft and a book value of over $1.4 billion.

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

