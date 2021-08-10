Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to Reach $230.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04778730/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Customer Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$69.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Human Resources segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Finance & Accounting Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Finance & Accounting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term
EXHIBIT 1: Reshoring to Gather Steam in Post COVID-19
Environment: Top Reasons for Reshoring (% of Client Companies
Ascribing to Each Reason)
COVID-19 Induced Recession to Curtail Commercial Enterprise
Activity, While Inducing Weakness into BPO Sector
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
Vertical BPO Vs. Horizontal BPO
Onsite BPO Vs. Offsite BPO Vs. Offshore BPO
BPO Business Models
Salient Features of Transactional, Niche & Comprehensive BPO
Models
Common Services Offered by BPO Providers
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO): Current Market Scenario and
Outlook
A Sneak Peak into Key Trends Observed by the BPO Industry
Developed Regions to Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
EXHIBIT 3: World BPO Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Robust Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions
The Asian BPO Phenomenon: Enabled by `Triple Convergence?
Latin America Emerges as a Global Delivery Location
EXHIBIT 4: Global BPO Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
Value CAGR for 2020-2027
A Brief Overview of Major Outsourcing Destinations
Competitive Landscape
Major Vendors of Finance & Accounting BPO Services
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Players in the Global F&A BPO Market (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
Procurement BPO Services: Dominant Players
ADP Holds Edge in HR BPO
Genpact: Prime Vendor of Banking BPO Services
Service Providers Focus on Innovative Offerings to Move Up
Value Chain
M&A Activity Intensifies
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Established Role in Business Process Implementation Across
Diverse Sectors to Sustain Long-Term Growth
BPO: A Robust Tool for Enabling Global Expansion
For Creating Truly Global Products
To Drive Satisfaction Levels Among Customers Worldwide
Higher Awareness about Outsourcing Benefits: Another Major
Factor Favoring Long-Term Growth
Advanced Technologies Strengthen Capabilities of BPO Model
Internet of Things (IoT) for Effective Delivery of BPO Services
Robotic Automation & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Seek Bigger
Role in BPO Operations
Social Media Networking Trend Transforms Business Strategies
Growing Popularity of Cloud Computing
Growing Use of Mobile Based Customer Service Applications
Voice Biometrics: Growing Role in Customer Verification
Big Data Remains in Contention to Streamline Operations
BPO Providers Warm up to Green Computing
Strategic Innovations Take Center Stage in BPO Industry
Select Latest Innovations in the BPO Market
Commoditization, and Rise of Industry-Specific BPO, MSM &
Bundled IT-BPO Services to Reshape the BPO Market
Platform BPO Seeks Opportunities
Platform BPO Vs Traditional BPO
Advantages of Platform BPO
Challenges for Platform BPO
Sourcing Strategy: Means to Achieve Business Process
Sole Sourcing: A Model for Increasing Operational Efficiency
Multi-Source Approach Gathers Steam
The Importance of Impact Sourcing
Offshore BPO Remains Highly Relevant Offering Cost Economies
Nearshoring Finds Favor among Businesses
Trade-off between Quality & Cost Warrants Revamp of the Global
BPO Industry
Emphasis on Business Process Improvement to Extend Opportunities
Small and Mid-Size Businesses (SMBs): Expanding Clientele
Novel Opportunities for BPO in New Business Areas
An Insight into Major Horizontal Segments
Customer Services BPO: Largest Product Category
Human Resources BPO (HRO) Remains a High-Profile Segment
Finance and Accounting BPO (FAO): A Thriving Market
Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO): A Small yet Growing Market
Procurement BPO: An Overview
Review of Select End-Use Markets
Manufacturing: Noteworthy End-Use Sector
COVID-19 Impact on Manufacturing Sector to Curtail Short-Term
Prospects for BPO Services
Telecommunications & Technology
Banking, Insurance & Finance Services
Banking Sector
Insurance
Retail Sector
Other End-Use Sectors
Issues & Challenges
Protectionist Policies Niggle Offshore BPOs
Uncertainties in Politico-Economic Policies Challenge BPO Sector
Re-shoring Strategies Highlight Salary Disparities in Different
Regions
Alternate Offshore Locations Challenge Dominance of Traditional
Centers
Data Security Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
