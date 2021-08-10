Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Cell Culture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797741/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Scaffold-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Scaffold-free segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.2% share of the global 3D Cell Culture market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The 3D Cell Culture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$161.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$161.4 Million by the year 2027.
Microfluidics-based Segment Corners a 17.1% Share in 2020
In the global Microfluidics-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$139.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$186.4 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- 3D Biotek, LLC
- Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Corning Inc.
- Greiner Bio One International GmbH
- Hamilton Company
- InSphero AG
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck KGaA
- Mimetas B.V.
- Nanofiber Solutions
- REPROCELL USA Inc.
- Synthecon, Incorporated
- Tecan Trading AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry
3D Cell Culture: An Introduction
3D-Cell Culture Models
Benefits of 3D Cell Culture
Key 3D Cell Culture Formats
3D Cell Culture?Different Techniques
Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture
Polymeric Hard Scaffolds
Biological Scaffolds
Micropatterned Surface Microplates
Non-Scaffold Based 3D Cell Culture
Hanging Drop Microplates
Spheroid Microplates with Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating
Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture
Expanding Applications Fuel Growth in the Global 3D Cell
Culture Market
Developed Regions Lead the 3D Cell Culture Market, Asia-Pacific
to Register Faster Growth
Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture Products Dominate the Market
Cancer and Stem Cell Research Leads the Global Market
Competitive Scenario
Key Commercial 3D Cell Culture Devices
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for 3D Cell Culture
EXHIBIT 1: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related
Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2018
Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery
Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
Organoids as Alternatives to Using Animals in Experiments
Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
Microfluidic Chips Hold Potential in Addressing 3D Cell Culture
Challenges
Technological Advancements Promote 3D Cell Culture Market
Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D
Cell Cultures
3D Bioprinting Holds Potential to Revolutionize Organ
Transplantation Space
A Review of Research Efforts and Achievements of Companies and
Universities
3D Tissue Culture: Growing Significance in Cancer Research
Cells Grown in 3D Change Cell Proliferation and Morphology
Cells Grown in 3D Demonstrate a More Pragmatic Drug Response
Cells Grown in 3D Express Phenotypic Heterogeneity
Cells Grown in 3D Alter Cell Behavior and Gene Expression
Cells Grown in 3D Replicate the Tumor Microenvironment
Other Advantages of 3D Tissue Culture Models
New Dimension of Cell Culture: The Rise of Spheroid Culture
Systems
Challenges
Progress in Scaffolds and Hydrogels Aids Creation of Organoids
and Spheroids
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
