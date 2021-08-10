Global 3D Metrology Market to Reach US$22.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Metrology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797745/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.5% share of the global 3D Metrology market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The 3D Metrology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 20.2% Share in 2020



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to 3D Metrology

Coordinate-Measuring Machine (CMM)

Laser Scanners

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Metrology Vs Machine Vision

New Standards in Metrology

Focus on Quality Control and Inspection in Production Processes

Propels Growth in the 3D Metrology Market

CMMs Dominate 3D Metrology Market

Quality Control and Inspection at the Forefront of Growth

EXHIBIT 1: 3D Metrology Market Worldwide by Application (in %)

for 2019

Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market for 3D

Metrology

Asian Economies Spearhead Market Growth

Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics

EXHIBIT 2: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index:

(PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3D Systems, Inc. (USA)

Applied Materials, Inc. (USA)

Automated Precision, Inc. (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)

GOM GmbH (Germany)

Creaform, Inc. (Canada)

CyberOptics Corporation (USA)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Jenoptik AG (Germany)

Keyence Corporation (Japan)

KLA Corporation (USA)

Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Perceptron, Inc. (USA)

Renishaw plc (UK)

WENZEL Group GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

Zygo Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up

the Importance of Industrial 3D Metrology

EXHIBIT 4: Global Parts & Components Market (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Emphasis on Improving Productivity and Quality Drives

Demand for 3D Metrology in Automotive Industry

Automobile Production Dynamics Set the Pace of Growth for 3D

Metrology Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for

the Years 2010-2024

Increasing Emphasis on Automation in Auto Industry Bodes Well

for the Market

With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, 3D Metrology to

Become Integral to Production Processes

EXHIBIT 7: Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in

3D Metrology Market: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$

Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Automation of Metrology Processes Necessary for Maximizing

Productivity in Industry 4.0

Automation in the Aerospace Industry Fuels Demand for 3D

Metrology Solutions

Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology

New Technologies for Faster Data Collection from API and Hexagon

Visibility and Automation Enabled by Capture3D?s ATOS Systems

Laser Radar: Rising Popularity of Laser Radar Technology in

Aerospace Applications

Measuring Accuracy in Changing Application Requirements

New Applications and CFD Analysis

3D Metrology Aids in Retrofitting of Defense Flares

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Focus on Improving Product Quality in Various Industries

Fosters Growth in Optical 3D Metrology Market

Optical 3D Metrology: Vital Role in Development Process of

Lightweight Components

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs): The Tried and Tested 3D

Metrology Products

Optical 3D Metrology Solutions Aid in Foundry Modernization

3D Metrology Play Vital Role in Reducing Errors in Medical

Device Design and Performance

Optical 3D Metrology for Medical Applications: A Review

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market

Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space

EXHIBIT 8: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh)

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 9: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects

Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics

Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras

Rising Prominence of Cloud Computing in 3D Metrology

Increase in R&D Spending Favors 3D Metrology Market

Outsourcing Emerges as Key Trend in 3D Metrology Market

International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well for the

Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Coordinate

Measuring Machine (CMM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring

Machine (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Video Measuring

Machine (VMM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Video Measuring Machine

(VMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Industry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Heavy Industry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Architecture &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Architecture &

Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring

Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video

Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,

Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring

Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video

Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,

Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring

Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video

Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,

Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring

Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video

Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,

Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring

Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video

Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,

Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring

Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video

Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,

Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate

Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS),

Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,

Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture &

Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring

Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video

Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,

Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and

Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &

Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring

Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video

Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,

Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &

Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Metrology by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Metrology by Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM),

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine

(VMM) and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate

Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS),

Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Metrology by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy

Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture &

Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Metrology by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Metrology by Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM),

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine

(VMM) and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate

Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS),

Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Metrology by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy

Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture &

Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Metrology by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Metrology by Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM),

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine

(VMM) and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate

Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS),

Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D

Metrology by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy

Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture &

Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 125

