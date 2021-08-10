Global 3D Metrology Market to Reach US$22.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Metrology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797745/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.5% share of the global 3D Metrology market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The 3D Metrology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 20.2% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured)
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Automated Precision, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC
- Creaform, Inc.
- CyberOptics Corporation
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Jenoptik AG
- Keyence Corporation
- KLA Corporation
- Mitutoyo Corporation
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Perceptron, Inc.
- Renishaw plc
- WENZEL Group GmbH Co. KG
- Zygo Corporation.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to 3D Metrology
Coordinate-Measuring Machine (CMM)
Laser Scanners
Video Measuring Machine (VMM)
3D Metrology Vs Machine Vision
New Standards in Metrology
Focus on Quality Control and Inspection in Production Processes
Propels Growth in the 3D Metrology Market
CMMs Dominate 3D Metrology Market
Quality Control and Inspection at the Forefront of Growth
EXHIBIT 1: 3D Metrology Market Worldwide by Application (in %)
for 2019
Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market for 3D
Metrology
Asian Economies Spearhead Market Growth
Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics
EXHIBIT 2: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %
by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index:
(PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up
the Importance of Industrial 3D Metrology
EXHIBIT 4: Global Parts & Components Market (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Growing Emphasis on Improving Productivity and Quality Drives
Demand for 3D Metrology in Automotive Industry
Automobile Production Dynamics Set the Pace of Growth for 3D
Metrology Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)
for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
EXHIBIT 6: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for
the Years 2010-2024
Increasing Emphasis on Automation in Auto Industry Bodes Well
for the Market
With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, 3D Metrology to
Become Integral to Production Processes
EXHIBIT 7: Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in
3D Metrology Market: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$
Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Automation of Metrology Processes Necessary for Maximizing
Productivity in Industry 4.0
Automation in the Aerospace Industry Fuels Demand for 3D
Metrology Solutions
Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology
New Technologies for Faster Data Collection from API and Hexagon
Visibility and Automation Enabled by Capture3D?s ATOS Systems
Laser Radar: Rising Popularity of Laser Radar Technology in
Aerospace Applications
Measuring Accuracy in Changing Application Requirements
New Applications and CFD Analysis
3D Metrology Aids in Retrofitting of Defense Flares
Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Focus on Improving Product Quality in Various Industries
Fosters Growth in Optical 3D Metrology Market
Optical 3D Metrology: Vital Role in Development Process of
Lightweight Components
Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs): The Tried and Tested 3D
Metrology Products
Optical 3D Metrology Solutions Aid in Foundry Modernization
3D Metrology Play Vital Role in Reducing Errors in Medical
Device Design and Performance
Optical 3D Metrology for Medical Applications: A Review
Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market
Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space
EXHIBIT 8: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh)
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed
Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018
Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects
Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics
Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras
Rising Prominence of Cloud Computing in 3D Metrology
Increase in R&D Spending Favors 3D Metrology Market
Outsourcing Emerges as Key Trend in 3D Metrology Market
International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well for the
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Coordinate
Measuring Machine (CMM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Coordinate Measuring
Machine (CMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Video Measuring
Machine (VMM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Video Measuring Machine
(VMM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Heavy Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Architecture &
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Architecture &
Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring
Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video
Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,
Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring
Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video
Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,
Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring
Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video
Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,
Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring
Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video
Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,
Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring
Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video
Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,
Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring
Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video
Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,
Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate
Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS),
Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,
Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring
Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video
Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,
Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Offering -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and
Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer &
Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate Measuring
Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video
Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry,
Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Metrology by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Metrology by Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM),
Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine
(VMM) and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate
Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS),
Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Metrology by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy
Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Metrology by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Metrology by Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM),
Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine
(VMM) and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate
Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS),
Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Metrology by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy
Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Metrology by Offering - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Metrology by Product - Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM),
Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Video Measuring Machine
(VMM) and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Coordinate
Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS),
Video Measuring Machine (VMM) and Other Products for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Metrology by End-Use - Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Heavy
Industry, Architecture & Construction, Medical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for 3D Metrology by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense, Heavy Industry, Architecture &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 125
