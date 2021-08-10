CarolinasDentist’s Spring Lake Office Welcomes the Addition of Dr. Vamsi Kalavacharla

SPRING LAKE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarolinasDentist , a local dental practice offering “positively different dentistry” announced today that a new dentist, Dr. Vamsi Kalavacharla, will be joining their team and accepting appointments as of August 10, 2021.



Dr. Kalavacharla implements an approach to dentistry characterized by a patient-first perspective. He has a unique background in dental research and product development and ensures that all patient needs will not only be understood but also fulfilled.

“CarolinasDentist couldn’t be a better home for me,” said Dr. Kalavacharla. “They’ve got an incredible, established team in Spring Lake and I’m honored to be joining it. I’m excited to bring my experience and skillset to the practice to further the excellent care of current and future patients.”

Dr. Kalavacharla found a home in North Carolina after obtaining his DDS from the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry at the University of Southern California in 2017.

“We’re always excited for growth and expanding upon the impact we have on our patients and community,” said Dr. Corey Mullen, one of CarolinasDentist’s founding owners. “Dr. Kalavacharla is a talented dentist and an even better person. I can’t wait for our patients to meet him.”

CarolinasDentist-Spring Lake offers extended hours 7:00am – 7:00pm, Monday through Friday. They understand that dental needs are not always predictable and pride themselves on doing their best to accommodate “today or tomorrow” appointments for those patients with urgent needs. The Spring Lake office is conveniently located in the Spring Lake Town Center by Walmart. For more information and to schedule an appointment, please visit: https://www.carolinasdentist.com/spring-lake-dentist/

About CarolinasDentist

CarolinasDentist is a group dental practice founded by local dentists and has grown to 11 practices in North Carolina. In 2019, CarolinasDentist partnered with Lightwave Dental to improve upon the offerings and services for their team members and patients. They believe in “ positively different dentistry ” that offers patients a comforting environment with high-quality dental care. Their work is centered on making sure their patients’ needs are understood, having convenient scheduling and financial options, and upholding a high standard of care using modern technology.

They offer many different dental services, ranging all the way from cavity prevention to dramatic smile makeovers. They’ll be there for you when your little one gets their first tooth, and they’ll be there for you if you ever need to restore your smile back to great condition. You can think of them as your trusted dental home that you can turn to year after year, throughout all stages of your dental health.