Global Adaptive Optics Market to Reach US$7.5 Billion by the Year 2027

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wavefront Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 39.8% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wavefront Modulator segment is readjusted to a revised 38.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Adaptive Optics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 37.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Adaptive Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.2% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.5% and 33% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Control System Segment Corners a 18.4% Share in 2020
In the global Control System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$113.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$848.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$904.7 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
- Active Optical Systems, LLC
- Adaptica S.R.L
- Boston Micromachines Corporation
- Flexible Optical B.V.
- HOLOEYE Photonics AG
- Imagine Optic SA
- IRIS AO, Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Phasics Corp.
- Teledyne e2v Limited
- Thorlabs, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Current & Future Market Analysis
Wavefront Sensors: The Largest Component Type
Global Adaptive Optics Market by Component Type: 2019
Military & Defense Leads the AO Market
Global Adaptive Optics Market by End-Use (in %): 2019
Developed Regions Hold Dominant Share in the Global AO Market
Competition
Applications of Adaptive Optics
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Commercialization of Laser Weapons to Jumpstart Opportunities
in the Military & Defence Sector
EXHIBIT 1: As Laser Weapons Emerge to the Forefront of Modern
Warfare, Adaptive Optics Will Receive New Significance &
Importance: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Rise in Demand for Adaptive Optics in Free-Space Laser
Communications
AFRL Demonstrates Daytime Quantum Communication using Adaptive
Optics
Surge in Demand for High-Resolution Microscopy in Biomedical
Research Operations Bodes Well for AO Market
Adaptive Optics Gains Ground in Brain Imaging
Adaptive Optics (AO) Expands Applications in Ophthalmology
Adaptive Optics Vs Optical Coherence Tomography
EXHIBIT 2: Global Burden of Eye Diseases:
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Causes of Blindness Worldwide (in %)
Advancements in Adaptive Optics Helps Astronomers Make Strides
in Unexplored Territories
EXHIBIT 4: Favorable Space Economy Augurs Well for Adaptive
Optics Market: Turnover in US$ Billion for the Period 2013-
2020
Technological Advances to Address Ground Layer Atmospheric
Disturbance
Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: The New Focus Areas
for Adaptive Optics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavefront Sensor
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Wavefront Sensor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavefront
Modulator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wavefront Modulator by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Control System by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Control System by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Military & Defense
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Biomedical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Biomedical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial &
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial &
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Use Industries
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront
Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by
End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial &
Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by End-Use
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and
Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront
Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront
Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront
Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront
Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront
Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront
Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront
Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control
System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront
Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by
End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial &
Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by End-Use
Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &
Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and
Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive
Optics by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive
Optics by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive
Optics by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive
Optics by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive
Optics by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and
Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive
Optics by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,
Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,
Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
