Global Adaptive Optics Market to Reach US$7.5 Billion by the Year 2027

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wavefront Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 39.8% CAGR to reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wavefront Modulator segment is readjusted to a revised 38.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Adaptive Optics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 37.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Adaptive Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.2% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.5% and 33% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Control System Segment Corners a 18.4% Share in 2020



In the global Control System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$113.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$848.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$904.7 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)



Active Optical Systems, LLC

Adaptica S.R.L

Boston Micromachines Corporation

Flexible Optical B.V.

HOLOEYE Photonics AG

Imagine Optic SA

IRIS AO, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Phasics Corp.

Teledyne e2v Limited

Thorlabs, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Current & Future Market Analysis

Wavefront Sensors: The Largest Component Type

Global Adaptive Optics Market by Component Type: 2019

Military & Defense Leads the AO Market

Global Adaptive Optics Market by End-Use (in %): 2019

Developed Regions Hold Dominant Share in the Global AO Market

Competition

Applications of Adaptive Optics

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Commercialization of Laser Weapons to Jumpstart Opportunities

in the Military & Defence Sector

EXHIBIT 1: As Laser Weapons Emerge to the Forefront of Modern

Warfare, Adaptive Optics Will Receive New Significance &

Importance: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Rise in Demand for Adaptive Optics in Free-Space Laser

Communications

AFRL Demonstrates Daytime Quantum Communication using Adaptive

Optics

Surge in Demand for High-Resolution Microscopy in Biomedical

Research Operations Bodes Well for AO Market

Adaptive Optics Gains Ground in Brain Imaging

Adaptive Optics (AO) Expands Applications in Ophthalmology

Adaptive Optics Vs Optical Coherence Tomography

EXHIBIT 2: Global Burden of Eye Diseases:

EXHIBIT 3: Leading Causes of Blindness Worldwide (in %)

Advancements in Adaptive Optics Helps Astronomers Make Strides

in Unexplored Territories

EXHIBIT 4: Favorable Space Economy Augurs Well for Adaptive

Optics Market: Turnover in US$ Billion for the Period 2013-

2020

Technological Advances to Address Ground Layer Atmospheric

Disturbance

Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: The New Focus Areas

for Adaptive Optics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavefront Sensor

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Wavefront Sensor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Wavefront

Modulator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Wavefront Modulator by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Control System by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Control System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Military & Defense

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Biomedical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Biomedical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial &

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial &

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use

Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Use Industries

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront

Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by

End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial &

Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by End-Use

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and

Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront

Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront

Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront

Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront

Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront

Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront

Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront

Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control

System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wavefront

Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Optics by

End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial &

Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics by End-Use

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and

Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive

Optics by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive

Optics by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive

Optics by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive

Optics by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive

Optics by Component - Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and

Control System - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator and Control System for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive

Optics by End-Use Industry - Military & Defense, Biomedical,

Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer and Other End-Use

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Optics

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Biomedical, Industrial & Manufacturing,

Consumer and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 30

