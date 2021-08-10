Ideal Power to Present at August 2021 Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced its participation in two August 2021 investor conferences. Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer and Tim Burns, Chief Financial officer, will present and hold meetings with investors at the following conferences:



Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Presentation Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_alliN6RlSvGGa4giKcgYxQ

Meeting availability: August 17th; August 18th in the morning

Sidoti August Microcap Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Webcast: https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585a0ba031d

Meeting availability: August 18th in the afternoon; August 19th

Webcast replays of the presentation sessions and a copy of Ideal Power’s latest investor presentation will be available on the company’s website. To schedule one-on-ones, please contact your Investor Summit or Sidoti representative.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

