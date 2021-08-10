LiveArea Teams with Product Search and Discovery Leader Syte to Deliver AI-powered Visual Search

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, and a business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Syte , pioneer of the leading visual-AI-powered Product Discovery Platform for eCommerce.



In teaming up with Syte, LiveArea adds an award-winning product discovery solution to its customer experience portfolio. The partnership supports LiveArea core services, including NXT Intelligence™, Product Innovation, Connected Commerce, Service Design, Performance Marketing, and Orchestrated Services. According to Syte research, the solution can increase online conversion rates by an average of 177%.

An innovator in visual product search and discovery, Syte brings together a unified platform that enables brands and retailers to automatically create personalized journeys and introduce each unique shopper to the products they're most likely to buy.

Syte highlights:

Visual Discovery : A set of tools, including image search and product recommendations, that use visual AI to help shoppers easily find items similar to any product they like within a brand's website.

: A set of tools, including image search and product recommendations, that use visual AI to help shoppers easily find items similar to any product they like within a brand's website. Hyper-Personalization : A set of personalization solutions that combine real-time behavior with visual data to recommend the most relevant products for any given shopper.

: A set of personalization solutions that combine real-time behavior with visual data to recommend the most relevant products for any given shopper. Searchandising: Product tagging and eCommerce site search solutions that use visual AI to enrich product data and provide smart, accurate search results.



“Our partner ecosystem includes many innovators reinventing customer experiences in new and ingenious ways at a time when experience is everything,” said Peter Giersch, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at LiveArea. “Teaming with Syte gives us access to best-in-class technology that empowers clients to control and optimize their entire on-site experience while making product discovery more engaging.”

Visual AI

In developing its platform, Syte applied machine learning and deep neural networks expertise to build visual AI algorithms that can identify the most minute product attributes in any image, paving the way for revolutionary advances in product tagging, recommendations, search, and more.

"We’re thrilled to bring our game-changing technology to more brands and retailers around the world through our partnership with LiveArea, widely respected for its Connected Commerce services," said Ofer Fryman, Syte CEO and co-founder. “Today's shoppers expect every experience to be tailored to their unique needs, and that’s exactly what we enable throughout the product discovery journey.”

Editor’s Note: LiveArea and Syte executives participated in a panel discussion, “Recalibrating the Customer Experience with Innovation,” at The Drum Network’s Creative Transformation Festival. Watch here.

About LiveArea

LiveArea is an award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring the full potential of digital business to life, helping brands create meaningful and lasting customer connections. Fusing creativity, strategy, and technology, our services include NXT IntelligenceTM, product innovation, connected commerce, service design, performance marketing, and orchestrated services. We bring together world-class commerce technology, building and launching innovative products and services powered by data-driven insights to elevate customer relationships – online and in-store. We deliver B2B, B2C, and D2C solutions to clients in health and beauty, fashion and apparel, luxury, consumer packaged goods, retail stores, healthcare, and automotive. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com .

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

About Syte:

Syte is the world’s first Product Discovery Platform for retail. The platform uses visual AI to create intuitive search and discovery experiences for all types of shoppers.

Syte’s solutions include visual and text search, automated product tagging, personalized recommendation carousels, and more. They use unique data generated by visual AI to help shoppers find the most relevant products.

Brands and retailers like Farfetch, PrettyLittleThing, Coleman Furniture, SHEIN, and Baycrew’s, partner with Syte to drive eCommerce revenue and build long-term customer loyalty.

To learn more about Syte's solutions, products, technology, patents, and trademarks, visit www.syte.ai .

Investor Relations

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

PFSW@gatewayir.com



