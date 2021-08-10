GSI Technology to Participate in the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced that Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.



For more information about the event or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Jefferies’ representative.

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and Gemini-I, the associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

