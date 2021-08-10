Principal Analyst Jay McBain of Independent Research Firm to be Featured Speaker in Webinar Focused on Unlocking Growth in Mid-Market Strategy

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and participating in the webinar, Ecosystem Orchestration: The Key to Unlocking Growth in Your Mid-Market Strategy, on Thursday, September 23, at 11 a.m. EDT. Guest speaker Jay McBain, Principal Analyst – Channels, Partnerships & Alliances at Forrester Research, will lead a discussion on driving incremental growth from the mid-market, outlining a blended strategy. He will be joined by Doug Stephen, President, Learning and Channel Enablement division at CGS.



The session “Ecosystem Orchestration: The Key to Unlocking Growth in Your Mid-Market Strategy,” which is sponsored by CGS, provides a framework for channel partnerships to drive growth with the right strategy. The webinar will illustrate how best to blend automation, flexibility, scalability and self-service with expert human-led orchestration.

“In 2020, we hosted a webinar featuring Forrester and discussed predictions for 2021, and the separation of the channel landscape into influencer, transactional and retention categories, in which managing multiple concurrent activities without sufficient automation would no longer be possible,” said Stephen. “In this upcoming discussion, we’ll explore how combining automated and intent processes along with human orchestration can vastly accelerate sales in this new world ecosystem. I’m excited to have Jay bring to this discussion his wealth of experience to help organizations provide successful customer experiences.”

CGS’s Channel Enablement business leverages decades of experience enabling, sales activating and supporting over 45,000 partners for leading IT vendors. CGS helps clients grow and manage their partners through cost-effective and proven techniques for nurturing, enabling, sales activating and supporting these partners for optimal sales results year-over-year.

For additional information, or to register, visit: https://www.cgsinc.com/en/resources/webinar-ecosystem-orchestration-key-unlocking-growth-your-mid-market-strategy

