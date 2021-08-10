Xactly Announces Record-Breaking Results, Increases Growth by 71%

Company Builds Momentum; Exponential H1 Achievement Year over Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in revenue intelligence solutions continues to break records with 71 percent growth in H1. The company attributes the rapid growth to a strong value proposition for customers and the use of their own Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform to align seller behavior with business goals.



Xactly has quickly become a dominant player across Europe, achieving its biggest quarter in both regions. Highlights include:

183 percent year-on-year growth in Europe, validating the company’s rapid global expansion strategy;

76 percent increase in European headcount as the company continues to fuel growth;

130 percent of target attainment in Europe.



The first half of 2021 has been marked by product innovation and key launches which had an immediate and positive effect on the bottom line. The company introduced its Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform, which aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable and profitable business. To support adoption and shorten time to value for customers, the company also launched Xactly Transform , a service offering designed to accelerate digital transformation.

The Xactly Forecasting product was also a key contributor to first-half revenues, as sales grew by 140 percent. The company anticipates continued acceleration in revenues from this solution based on strong customer outcomes, such as those seen by St. Louis-based Balto since their go-live:



100 percent increase in total contract value;

13 percent increase in wins, with continued consistency;

87 percent improvement in pipeline accuracy to target better;

Shortened sales cycle to under two months.

Balto is not the only customer to see dramatic results. Companies using Xactly’s solutions experience higher quota attainment, reduced financial risk and more revenue per sales rep even as they scale their business.

“LinkedIn has grown from 125 reps to 5,000 reps using Xactly. It’s a natural transformation to reassess how things are working and adopt a mindset of asking what will get us to and beyond $30 billion. Xactly’s solution has supported our ability to do just that,” said Matt Sheppard, Global Sales Leader at LinkedIn.

Xactly also attributes the strength of their first-half results to the use of their own solutions.

“We are crushing our numbers not only because of the stellar leadership of our CRO, Jamie Anderson, but because everyone involved in delivering revenue for the company is a user of our own products. From HR and Finance to Marketing and Sales, we’re aligning the behavior of our employees to our growth objectives -- and it’s obviously working,” said Chris Cabrera, Xactly Founder and CEO. “We are at an inflection point in our business, and building massive momentum for continued growth with the right talent, technology and culture.”

Attracted by Xactly’s vision, values and commitment to customer success, Johann Wrede , world-class marketer and former Global SVP of Marketing at SAP, joined the company as its new CMO. With extensive benefits, an inclusive culture, and increased investments in employee development, the company is drawing top-tier talent as it continues to expand its global team .

Xactly has already won five awards in 2021 across product, workplace, and business categories, including its eighth 2021 Great Places to Work and a 2021 AI Breakthrough Award . The awards build on an extensive list of accolades the company has earned throughout its history, including seven Bay Area News Group Top Workplaces Awards and a Fortune Magazine Great Place to Work award.

About Xactly

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue. Xactly’s proprietary data engine is powered by insights from Salesforce, Oracle, Gainsight, and continues to expand.

