KYN Capital Group Partners with EverCommerce to Deliver Pay.How App

ORLANDO, FL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC), in partnership with the National Homeowners Association d.b.a. BW Property Management Group, is happy to announce their partnership with PaySimple, a subsidiary of EverCommerce, a leading merchant payment platform for over 500,000 businesses. EverCommerce is a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq.

KYN Capital Group, BW, and PaySimple will collaborate to bring businesses a new platform hosted under the brand Pay.How which allows businesses to accept payments via credit card, ACH, as well as cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Under the terms of this agreement KYN Capital Group will earn revenue from PaySimple as part of a revenue sharing program that will further grow into a percentage of each credit card transaction. This partnership will quickly become a revenue driver for KYN Capital Group which makes this a big deal for the company as it seeks to also become a Nasdaq traded company.

In conjunction with this partnership, BW Property Management will require mini-franchise owners to leverage Pay.How for all payment processing, resulting in a win-win for both PaySimple and KYN Capital Group. KYN Capital Group will earn revenue for all transactions, whether clients pay via credit card or cryptocurrency. KYN Capital Group will also be announcing additional revenue streams in the coming weeks.

“We decided to facilitate this partnership as we have processed millions in transactions using the PaySimple platform,” states Solomon Williams, founder of BW Property Management Group. “The next steps are to grow the Pay.How platform to become the platform of choice for small businesses, homeowners and peer-to-peer transactions in the near future. This will now be made possible with the partnerships we have in place.”

Alongside the Pay.How web app which currently processes approximately 10,000 payments per month, we will also be launching an app on the AppStore and Google Play as we are now expanding nationwide. We will also be announcing additional features and partners very soon as we continue to grow our ecosystem of products.

“With the technology stack we currently have in place for Pay.How, alongside the key players involved, we now have all the resources to compete with PayPal, CashApp, Zelle, and Venmo for managing payments,” says Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group. “And by having exclusive rights to Pay.How, we see a very promising future as we continue to grow within this vertical.”

Josh Carroll, Director of Product Development at PaySimple, has requested future meetings as this could also be embedded into their roadmap as a direct offering for their current partners.

Solomon Williams will be joining KYN Capital Group as lead advisor to the board to ensure the success of Pay.How. With more than 20 years of experience as a lead software architect within the chief technology office of a Fortune 50 company, 13 years working with thousands of small businesses, founder of youthnba.com, #1 home services provider in Central Florida, and strong ties to key community leaders, there is a strong possibility we see rapid growth for KYN Capital Group.

About PaySimple

PaySimple is a subsidiary of EverCommerce. EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals.

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is a home services company which competes directly with companies such as Angi(formerly Angie’s List), HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save as much as 70% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion. BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central Fl.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, crypto-currency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

