Corning’s High-Performance Cellular Solutions to Enable Reliable 5G Connection Indoors

CORNING, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) today introduced new high-performance cellular solutions designed to help network operators bring reliable 5G connection indoors with small-cell radio nodes that are easy to install and cost-effective to operate.



5G capabilities are at the forefront of enabling the world’s most advanced connectivity and unrivalled network speeds. Today, 80% of mobile traffic originates or terminates indoors, and some 5G frequencies do not penetrate physical barriers, such as walls, as well as 4G/LTE frequencies. With the demand on bandwidth intensifying, network operators will require reliable systems that bring 5G indoors.

Corning's Everon™ mmWave indoor small-cell systems are designed to deliver 5G-ready coverage in high-density environments – including office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, and classrooms – where large amounts of data must be managed and transmitted. These systems are designed to operate at commonly used frequencies, including 28 GHz and 39 GHz, for carrier networks and enterprise network operators who are looking to bring reliable 5G connectivity indoors.

“As more people return to offices, college campuses, hotels, and other highly concentrated environments, Corning's mmWave indoor small-cell systems are critical to meeting the growing demand for reliable 5G connectivity,” said Marc Bolick, vice president and wireless business leader, Corning Optical Communications. “Corning is working side by side with our customers to help them capture and realize the opportunities of 5G.”

The new in-building cellular products are part of Corning's Everon Network Solutions, a new suite of optical network components for enterprise deployment. Corning will launch additional products in the Everon portfolio in the coming months.

For more on the new mmWave radios or to connect with a Corning representative about availability, visit the Everon Network Solutions page. For more on Corning and 5G, visit our 5G resource center.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts or information and contain words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “see,” “would,” and “target” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include estimates and assumptions related to economic, competitive and legislative developments. Such statements relate to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These estimates are subject to change and uncertainty which are, in many instances, beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those expected by us, depending on the outcome of various factors. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, current estimates and forecasts, general economic conditions, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the Company, actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Some of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains; the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar transactions; global business, financial, economic and political conditions; tariffs and import duties; currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and other currencies, primarily the Japanese yen, new Taiwan dollar, euro, Chinese yuan and South Korean won; product demand and industry capacity; competitive products and pricing; availability and costs of critical components and materials; new product development and commercialization; order activity and demand from major customers; the amount and timing of our cash flows and earnings and other conditions, which may affect our ability to pay our quarterly dividend at the planned level or to repurchase shares at planned levels; possible disruption in commercial activities due to terrorist activity, cyber-attack, armed conflict, political or financial instability, natural disasters, or major health concerns; loss of intellectual property due to theft, cyber-attack, or disruption to our information technology infrastructure; unanticipated disruption to our supply chain, equipment, facilities, IT systems or operations; effect of regulatory and legal developments; ability to pace capital spending to anticipated levels of customer demand; rate of technology change; ability to enforce patents and protect intellectual property and trade secrets; adverse litigation; product and components performance issues; retention of key personnel; customer ability, to maintain profitable operations and obtain financing to fund ongoing operations and manufacturing expansions and pay receivables when due; loss of significant customers; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impacts of audits by taxing authorities; the potential impact of legislation, government regulations, and other government action and investigations; and other risks detailed in Corning’s SEC filings.

For a complete listing of risks and other factors, please reference the risk factors and forward-looking statements described in our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Web Disclosure

In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding the use of company websites and social media channels to disclose material information, Corning Incorporated (“Corning”) wishes to notify investors, media, and other interested parties that it uses its website (https://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/news-events.html) to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors, or supplemental to information contained in this or other press releases. The list of websites and social media channels that the company uses may be updated on Corning’s media and website from time to time. Corning encourages investors, media, and other interested parties to review the information Corning may publish through its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to the company’s SEC filings, press releases, conference calls, and webcasts.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

Media Relations Contacts:

John Arwood

(828) 320-3249

arwoodjm@corning.com

Gabrielle Bailey

(607) 974-6394

baileygr@corning.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Ann H.S. Nicholson

(607) 974-6716

nicholsoas@corning.com