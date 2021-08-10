Sentieo Hosts Inaugural Customer Advisory Board Meeting for Investment Managers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentieo , the leading next-generation financial research platform provider, today announced the successful first annual Customer Advisory Board meeting for investment managers. More than a dozen customers came together to learn more about the innovative product enhancements planned for the coming year and key areas of investment across Sentieo’s cloud-based platform to support the needs of today’s investment analysts. Customers including Ardevora, Berenberg, Hodges Capital, Magellan, and others, heard firsthand how Sentieo is transforming the way investment research is done. To learn more about how leading institutional and individual investors rely on Sentieo, please visit HERE .



Led by CEO, David Lichtblau, Co-Founder and President, Naman Shah and CRO, Mark Coriaty, the two-day event showcased the breadth and depth of the platform with particular emphasis on how Sentieo uniquely mirrors the typical workflow of investment analysts. Developed by analysts themselves, Sentieo was designed to serve as the central hub where analysts work. Featuring deep integrations with broader workflow and systems, Sentieo seamlessly brings together the disparate research tools analysts rely on in one platform. As a result, Sentieo saves customers hundreds of hours of time, empowers investors to discover new insights, facilitates increased collaboration, and modernizes the research workflow to drive smarter investment decisions. Armed with the insight gained over the course of the event, Sentieo customers are in a better position to confidently harness the full potential of the platform and gain a competitive advantage.

“Sentieo has been a great tool for our investment team so we were pleased to join the Customer Advisory Board and learn more about planned product enhancements, discuss best practices, and advise on further development to extend our use of the platform,” said Vihari Ross, Head of Research, MFG Asset Management. “Clearly designed by people who deeply understand the fundamental research workflow, Sentieo solves the key issue of research aggregation, plus delivers significant productivity benefits, affording our analysts more time to uncover insights and do the analysis that is core to delivering quality results for our clients.”

“We greatly value Sentieo’s comprehensive, intuitive platform and appreciate the company’s continued commitment to product innovation,” said Matthias Born, Co-Head Wealth and Asset Management and Head of Investments, Berenberg. “As part of the Customer Advisory Board, we look forward to the ongoing opportunity to offer our insight on how Sentieo can evolve to uniquely meet the needs of our portfolio managers and support our team in delivering winning strategies for our clients.”

“We are grateful to work with some of the brightest minds in the investment industry and were thrilled to provide a forum for productive discussion around the future of financial and corporate research,” said Lichtblau. “We will continue to strive for excellence in product development to become the place where analysts work and underscore our commitment to delivering the insights, speed, and confidence our customers need to make strategic investment decisions.”

About Sentieo

Sentieo is a financial and corporate research platform for executives, investment analysts, and researchers that offers them the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions so they can outperform the market and gain a competitive edge. Serving a global customer base of over 1,000, including institutional asset managers, family offices, and Fortune 500 corporations, Sentieo is the first platform to support the complete financial and corporate research workflow. To learn more about Sentieo, visit sentieo.com.