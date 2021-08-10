Global Affective Computing Market to Reach US$273.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Affective Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797799/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.1% over the period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.4% CAGR to reach US$118.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 31.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 59.7% share of the global Affective Computing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 31% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Affective Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$46.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 31% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.8% and 27.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$46.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Affectiva Inc.;Apple Inc.;Cognitec Systems GmbH
- Cogito Corporation
- Elliptic Laboratories AS
- Eyesight Technologies Ltd.
- gestigon GmbH
- IBM
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVISO SA
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Affective Computing: Entering an Era of Emotional Devices
Widening the Application Scope
Spectacular Rise on the Cards for Affective Computing Market
Review of Market Challenges
Opinion Mining: A Significant Challenge in Affective Computing
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus Grows on Advanced Computational Devices with High
Emotional Quotient
Machine Learning, Leveraging the Ability to Power Deep Learning
Strategies, Likely to Augment Affective Computing Landscape
’Emotional? Technology to Find Broader Adoption in Business Arena
Digital Marketing: A High-Growth Area
Growing Focus on Neuromarketing, the Marketing Approach Powered
by Neuroscience, to Widen Prospects for Affective Computing
Affective Computing in E-Commerce - A Long Way to Go
EXHIBIT 1: Global Retail e-commerce Sales (in US$ Billion):
2016 -2025
Media & Entertainment Industry Seeks to Leverage Affective
Computing in Building Unique Promotion Strategies
Market Senses Significant Opportunities Coming in its way in
Automotive Industry
Novel Tools Come to Fore in the Automotive Affective Computing
Domain
Affectiva Rolls Out Affectiva Automotive AI, the Multi-Modal
In-Cabin AI Sensing Solution
Kia and MIT Media Lab to Develop Real-time Emotion Adaptive
Driving (READ) Tool for Automotive Use
Role of ?Emotion AI Systems? on Personal Devices Transformation
Mobile Affective Computing - An Evolving Area of Research
EXHIBIT 2: Growing Market for Wearables Bodes Well for
Affective Computing Market: Global Wearables Shipments
(in Billion Units): 2016-2025
Proliferation of Smartphones Buoys Development of Affective
Computing Technologies
EXHIBIT 3: Rise in Smartphone Ownership Offers New Avenues for
Growth: Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion):
2016-2021
EXHIBIT 4: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in%): 2018 &
2025
Advances in Affective Computing Technologies Vital to Seamless
Human-Robot Interactions
Affective Computing Emerges as an Important Tool for e-Learning
EXHIBIT 5: Global e-Learning Market (in US$ Billion): 2016-2025
Affective Computing Buoys Application of AI in Transforming the
Healthcare Landscape
