Global Agriculture Drones Market to Reach US$15.2 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 26.2% CAGR to reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 30.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Agriculture Drones market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 26.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Agriculture Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$841.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.6% and 23.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Need to Increase Agriculture Production Amid Food Security
Concerns Drives Focus on Farm Automation
EXHIBIT 1: Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2018)
EXHIBIT 2: Global Population (in 000s) by Region for the Years
2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045
Climate Change and its Negative Impact On Agriculture Increases
Reliance On Advanced Farming Systems & Technologies to Sustain
Crop Production: Average Global Surface Temperature (In
Degrees Fahrenheit) For The Years 1940, 2000 And 2020
Agriculture Industry Embraces Drones to Intensify Production
Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st Century
Outlook
US Occupies Major Revenue Share
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AeroVironment, Inc. (USA)
AgEagle Aerial Systems Incorporated
Delair Technologies Inc.
DroneDeploy (USA)
Parrot SA (France)
senseFly Ltd. (Switzerland)
PrecisionHawk (USA)
SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Trimble Navigation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Precision Agriculture Spurs Demand for Drones
Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural
Efficiency and Yield Raises Significance of Drones
World Arable Land: 1961-2050
Continuing Advances Enable Agricultural Drones to Undergo Major
Refinements
AI Presents Perfect Match for Drones to Enable High-Performance
Agricultural Drones
Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field
Mapping Application
Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform
Farming Practices
Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones
Software Enhancements to Drive Growth
Incorporation of Advanced Sensors Makes Agricultural Drones
More Efficient
Rise in Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes
Agricultural Sector
Rise in Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants
Drones Find Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects
Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas
Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for
Agricultural Spraying Purposes
Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone
Use in Spraying Applications
High Cost of Drones & Shortage of Trained Pilots Remain Major
Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
