Global Agriculture Drones Market to Reach US$15.2 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 26.2% CAGR to reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 30.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Agriculture Drones market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 26.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Agriculture Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$841.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.6% and 23.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)



AeroVironment, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Incorporated

Delair Technologies Inc.

DroneDeploy

Parrot SA

PrecisionHawk

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Trimble Navigation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Need to Increase Agriculture Production Amid Food Security

Concerns Drives Focus on Farm Automation

EXHIBIT 1: Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2018)

EXHIBIT 2: Global Population (in 000s) by Region for the Years

2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045

Climate Change and its Negative Impact On Agriculture Increases

Reliance On Advanced Farming Systems & Technologies to Sustain

Crop Production: Average Global Surface Temperature (In

Degrees Fahrenheit) For The Years 1940, 2000 And 2020

Agriculture Industry Embraces Drones to Intensify Production

Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st Century

Outlook

US Occupies Major Revenue Share

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Precision Agriculture Spurs Demand for Drones

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural

Efficiency and Yield Raises Significance of Drones

World Arable Land: 1961-2050

Continuing Advances Enable Agricultural Drones to Undergo Major

Refinements

AI Presents Perfect Match for Drones to Enable High-Performance

Agricultural Drones

Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field

Mapping Application

Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform

Farming Practices

Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones

Software Enhancements to Drive Growth

Incorporation of Advanced Sensors Makes Agricultural Drones

More Efficient

Rise in Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes

Agricultural Sector

Rise in Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants

Drones Find Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects

Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas

Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for

Agricultural Spraying Purposes

Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone

Use in Spraying Applications

High Cost of Drones & Shortage of Trained Pilots Remain Major

Issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture Drones

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Crop Spraying by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Crop Spraying by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Field Mapping by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Field Mapping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Crop Scouting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Crop Scouting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Livestock by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Livestock by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Variable Rate

Application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Variable Rate

Application by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Agrictulture Drones Gain Significance Amid Worker Shortage Crisis

EXHIBIT 3: US Commercial Drones Market: Percentage Share

Breakdown by Application (2019)

US Commercial Drones Market: Percentage Share Breakdown by

Application (2019)

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture Drones

by Type - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture Drones

by Application - Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting,

Livestock, Variable Rate Application and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable

Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop

Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable

Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Drones to Come to Aid to Address Ageing Farmer Population

Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop

Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable

Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Rise in Agriculture Drones to Grow Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Competition in Chinese Drones Market

Market Share of Leading Player in the Chinese Agricultural

Drones Market: 2019

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop

Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable

Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop

Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable

Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop

Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable

Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop

Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable

Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop

Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable

Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Labor Shortage to Drive Emphasis on Drones

Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture Drones

by Type - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture Drones

by Application - Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting,

Livestock, Variable Rate Application and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture Drones by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crop

Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable

Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture Drones by Type - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field

Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock,

Variable Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

INDIA: Rise in Adoption of Drones in Agriculture

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture Drones by Type - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field

Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock,

Variable Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture Drones by Type - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture

Drones by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture Drones by Application - Crop Spraying, Field

Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Variable Rate Application

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Agriculture

Drones by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Crop Spraying, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Livestock,

Variable Rate Application and Other Applications for the Years

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

