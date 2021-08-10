English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Bond auction offering

As stated in company announcement dated 4 August 2021, Nykredit will hold an auction of the bond DK0009532103 on Thursday 26 August 2021. The offering currently amounts to 4,300 million.

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the full offering announced.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

