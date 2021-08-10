LogMeIn Names Bill Robinson as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, today appointed software sales veteran, Bill Robinson, to its newly created Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) role. At a time when many businesses are navigating how to enable their organizations to work flexibly, Bill will be responsible for unifying the customer journey, unlocking the potential of the portfolio and helping to meet the company’s ambitious sales goals.



With more than three decades of experience in sales and channel management, Bill has a proven track record for bolstering revenue across organizations of all sizes. At LogMeIn, Bill will lead Global Sales, Customer Experience, and Business Operations, providing these teams a single point of ownership and driving the unification of the customer experience, whether sold directly by the sales team or in conjunction with LogMeIn’s channel partners.

Bill joins LogMeIn from Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) company NICE inContact (Nasdaq: NICE), where he served as Executive Vice President of Sales. During his time with inContact, Bill successfully led his teams to quadruple the company’s revenue, which included a strategic alliance with LogMeIn’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) product GoToConnect.

“LogMeIn has been a consistent leader in defining the future of work and providing customers around the world with best-in-class tools during this work-from-anywhere era," said Bill Robinson, Chief Revenue Officer, LogMeIn. “These solutions will continue to be vital for the future of flexible and secure work in the evolving workplace, and I’m excited for the opportunity to join a company at the forefront of this industry.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill Robinson to the LogMeIn family. His unique experience with leading global sales teams and driving customer success will be extremely valuable to our organization,” said Bill Wagner, President and Chief Executive Officer at LogMeIn. “Bill is joining LogMeIn at a pivotal time for flexible work and he will be instrumental in supporting continued growth for the company and delivering the best outcomes for our customers.”

To learn more about how LogMeIn can help support people and businesses flexible work and security needs, please visit www.logmein.com

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

