Michigan Governor Appoints Aunalytics CMO Katie Horvath to the Michigan Women’s Commission

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, announced that the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Katie Horvath has been appointed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Women’s Commission . Horvath will serve on the commission for three years, ending July 2024.



The 15-member Michigan Women's Commission is responsible for reviewing the status of women in Michigan, directing attention to critical problems confronting women, and recognizing women's accomplishments and contributions to the state.

Some of the commission’s current initiatives include unlocking opportunities for more Michigan women to fully participate in the workforce, addressing the inequalities that prevent Michigan women's financial freedom, bringing more diverse experiences and perspectives to the table, minimizing implicit biases, and gender equity issues.

“It is an honor to have been chosen to serve on the Michigan Women’s Commission, which plays an instrumental role in helping women thrive in our state,” said Horvath. “I’m passionate about breaking down gender, financial, and workforce barriers that prevent women from achieving their full potential, and I look forward to wholeheartedly contributing my experience and insights as a leader to the Women’s Commission.”

Horvath joined Aunalytics when Naveego, the data integration platform company that she led as President and CEO was acquired by Aunalytics. At that time, she was recognized as the only woman CEO in Big Data in North America. She has been recognized by the United States Congress with a leadership award for innovative business models in healthcare for her work in rural oncology care with Munson Medical Center. Horvath is a patent attorney, having managed IP litigation for Microsoft. She serves on the Advisory Board for Industrial & Operations Engineering at the University of Michigan School of Engineering and the Michigan Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board through the Center for Automotive Research.

Horvath is a mentor and advisor for 20Fathoms tech incubator in Traverse City, Michigan. For many years she volunteered as an instructor for the National Center for Trial Advocacy and served on the Board of Directors for FLOW. She is a regular speaker at the National Cancer Prevention Caucus and Workshop on Capitol Hill, and as Past Commodore serves as a board member on the Grand Traverse Yacht Club Foundation. She earned her JD at the University of Notre Dame and BSE in IOE at the University of Michigan.

Tweet this: .@Aunalytics Michigan Governor Appoints Aunalytics CMO Katie Horvath to the Michigan Women’s Commission #Michigangovernor #GretchenWhitmer #WomensCommission #Dataplatform #Dataanalytics #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #AdvancedAnalytics #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #DataScientist #MachineLearning #ML #DigitalTransformation #FinancialServices

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a data platform company delivering answers for your business. Aunalytics provides Insights-as-a-Service to answer enterprise and mid-sized companies’ most important IT and business questions. The Aunalytics® cloud-native data platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI while unifying disparate data silos into a single golden record of accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak TM industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI to ensure access to timely, accurate data and answers to critical business and IT questions. Through its side-by-side digital transformation model, Aunalytics provides on-demand scalable access to technology, data science, and AI experts to seamlessly transform customers’ businesses. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .