AdStash Joins Forces With IDS Canada to become the Largest Programmatic Healthcare Network in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Toronto-based digital signage platform AdStash today announces its partnership with IDS Canada , a national healthcare digital signage network that operates 325 digital screens in medical clinics, viewed by over 1 Million consumers per month. AdStash technology will be installed in all IDS medical locations through this partnership, making their network available to programmatic advertisers by the end of 2021. This exclusive programmatic sales agreement with IDS Canada makes AdStash the largest programmatic health network in the country.



“Since March of last year, businesses all over Canada, including medical facilities, have felt the effects of the pandemic,” said Douglas Lusted, CEO of AdStash. “We’re pleased to join forces with IDS Canada to help provide these more than 1000 family practice physicians with excellent content that their patients look forward to and enjoy.”

IDS Canada is a leader in point-of-care marketing solutions in healthcare waiting rooms. It offers clients a unique, integrated media approach, allowing them to reach consumers right at the point of care - in the waiting rooms of their trusted family doctor. IDS Canada also partners with 50 leading hospitals to provide information displays in more than 420 hospital waiting areas across the country. Its national network includes 4,500 waiting rooms and has a media reach of more than 11,300,000 healthcare consumers per month.

“Canada’s family doctors have been essential to the entire community’s wellbeing, now more than ever,” said Paul Whitehead of IDS Canada. “For over 20 years, we’ve been proud to offer our healthcare partners the opportunity to provide important clinic information, placed among engaging content from healthcare advertisers. Our AdStash technology partnership allows this to work even better so the doctor can focus on consumer care.”

AdStash, the second product launching from parent company WestonExpressions, is a platform that powers and monetizes digital signs by utilizing programmatic advertising. By connecting an AdStash device to their digital signs, customers can transform their existing digital screens from a monthly expense to a monthly revenue-generating content delivery system. Unlike other digital signage solutions, AdStash users pay a one-time fee for the device and begin earning income without a monthly subscription. Businesses can customize the content they want to be displayed on their screens, like the news, weather, or their own promotional content. AdStash’s technology will integrate the advertising and begin to monetize automatically.

