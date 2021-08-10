Clover Assistant Now Supports All FHIR-Enabled EHRs

FHIR builds on the standards of HL7 to set the bar for interoperability in healthcare data

‘Deprescribing’ is the first new ground-breaking clinical functionality within the Clover Assistant made possible by FHIR technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, is proud to announce support of FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) in the Clover Assistant.

Clover continues to invest in platform capabilities that advance adoption of FHIR, and now the Clover Assistant has the technical foundation to facilitate integrations with all FHIR-enabled EHRs (Electronic Health Records), such as athenahealth, Cerner and Epic, as well as any cloud platform with centralized FHIR storage, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Clover is continuing to develop highly intuitive integrations within each EHR and cloud service. Embracing these interoperability standards is a demonstration of Clover’s commitment to breaking down healthcare data silos with the goal of bringing personalized, data-driven recommendations to physicians at the point of care.

“We knew it was critical to embrace FHIR core standards as we continue to scale rapidly across the US, because the ease of integration will help bring the Clover Assistant to any provider––regardless of the EHR they use,” said Andrew Toy, President of Clover Health. “We believe this has great implications for the overall efficiency of the healthcare system and will ultimately lead to better, more personalized care for patients.”

FHIR enables new capabilities within the Clover Assistant

FHIR increases the speed and specificity of recommendations within the Clover Assistant and enables entirely new functionality due to the expedited push and pull of clinical data from EHR systems. The first new feature made possible by FHIR allows primary care physicians using the Clover Assistant, and those who have integrated it into their existing EHR, to reduce patients’ medication burden through a process called deprescribing. Deprescribing is the clinically supervised process of dose reduction or discontinuation of medications that might be harmful or no longer beneficial to the patient. According to Georgetown University’s Health Policy Institute , those over the age of 65 are prescribed 20 prescription drugs per year on average, often by different clinicians.

Now, physicians can see the patient’s personalized medication regimen, and highlighted opportunities to simplify it. This new functionality is expected to give physicians the information they need to help patients avoid clinical risks due to prescription side effects and drug interactions, as well as reduce patients’ financial burden.

“For people managing multiple chronic conditions, it is challenging to keep up with the latest treatment recommendations and assure we are changing our patients’ medications accordingly,” said Sophia Chang, Chief Clinical Informatics Officer of Clover Health, and practicing primary care internist. “We’re thrilled to support FHIR because it has so much potential to break down data silos and give physicians the information they need at the moment it will have the most impact on their patients’ health. As we continue to develop new capabilities, I think our doctors will find them incredibly valuable when managing their Clover patients.”

To learn more about the Clover Assistant, visit www.cloverassistant.com

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by presenting physicians and other providers with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer two models of care: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and care coordination for Original Medicare beneficiaries through Direct Contracting. For both programs, we provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in eleven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Derrick Nueman

investors@cloverhealth.com