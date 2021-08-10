Chiesi USA Announces Publication of Cost-Consequence Analysis of KENGREAL® (cangrelor) in Cardiac Patients at High Risk of Complications Following PCI in the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs

CARY, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici, an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), today announced the publication of a cost-consequence analysis of KENGREAL® (cangrelor) in patients receiving percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in the online edition of the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs. KENGREAL is indicated as an adjunct to PCI to reduce the risk of periprocedural myocardial infarction (MI), repeat coronary revascularization, and stent thrombosis (ST) in patients who have not been treated with a P2Y 12 platelet inhibitor and are not being given a glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitor.



The analysis describes the results of a healthcare economic decision model that was designed to estimate the impact on outcomes and total cost of care from an increased usage of KENGREAL over three years in PCI patients with high angiographic risk features. Acquisition costs were compared to potential savings from factors such as reduced periprocedural event rates and avoidance of delay in coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery due to offset of action of P2Y 12 inhibitor pretreatment.

The authors’ conclusions identify the patient population with the most significant impact on outcomes, savings, and hospital budgets.

“Publication of this analysis marks an important step as we work to demonstrate the pharmacoeconomic value of KENGREAL and optimize patient selection, and we are grateful to everyone who contributed,” said Marc Claussen, Vice President, Value & Market Access at Chiesi USA. “There is an increasing demand for healthcare economic information, and we intend to continue using this decision model to assist healthcare systems and individual institutions with their own evaluation of KENGREAL use.”

Indication

KENGREAL® (cangrelor) for Injection is a P2Y 12 platelet inhibitor indicated as an adjunct to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) to reduce the risk of periprocedural myocardial infarction (MI), repeat coronary revascularization, and stent thrombosis (ST) in patients who have not been treated with a P2Y 12 platelet inhibitor and are not being given a glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitor.

Important Safety Information

KENGREAL® (cangrelor) for Injection is contraindicated in patients with significant active bleeding.

KENGREAL® is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylaxis) to cangrelor or any component of the product.

Drugs that inhibit platelet P2Y 12 function, including KENGREAL®, increase the risk of bleeding. In CHAMPION PHOENIX, bleeding events of all severities were more common with KENGREAL® than with clopidogrel. Bleeding complications with KENGREAL® were consistent across a variety of clinically important subgroups. Once KENGREAL® is discontinued, there is no antiplatelet effect after an hour.

The most common adverse reaction is bleeding.

Please see Full Prescribing Information.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi is an international research-focused pharmaceuticals and healthcare group with over 85 years’ experience, operating in 30 countries with more than 6,000 employees (Chiesi Group). To achieve its mission of improving people’s quality of life by acting responsibly towards society and the environment, the Group researches, develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in its three focus areas: AIR (products and services that promote respiration, from new-born to adult populations), RARE (treatment for patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases) and CARE (products and services that support specialty care and consumer-facing self-care). The Group’s Research and Development centre is based in Parma and works alongside 6 other important research and development hubs in France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden to pursue its pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory programmes. In 2018 Chiesi has changed its legal status to a Benefit Corporation, according to the law in Italy, USA and, more recently, in France, by incorporating common benefit objectives into its bylaws, to generate value for its business, for the society and the environment. Since 2019, Chiesi has been the world’s largest B Corp certified pharmaceutical group. B Corps are global leaders convinced to leverage business as a force for good. Moreover, as a Benefit Corporation, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. is required by law to report annually in a transparent way about its progress in achieving the common benefits objectives it has set forward. The Group is committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2035. For further information: www.chiesi.com.

