SellMyTimeshareNow.com Q2 Buyer Offer Values Reach Record Levels

Orlando, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SellMyTimeshareNow.com (“SMTN” or the “Company”), the world’s most active online marketplace for timeshares for sale and for rent by owner, reports increased strength for its timeshare resale and rental platform in Q2, rising above already high buyer offers in the first quarter of the year. In Q2 2021, the Company drove more than 1.1 million visits to its family of websites, resulting in over 13,000 offers—totaling more than $85 million—to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com, setting a new high for quarterly offer value.

With two consecutive quarters of above-average buyer activity to start the year, this trend is led by further increases in new buyer inquiries, higher levels of traveler confidence, and continued targeted marketing efforts. The number of buyer offers increased nearly 30 percent compared to the first quarter, pushing buyer offer values up by 41 percent.

“Increased consumer confidence and a remarkable level of pent-up demand has driven incredible results on our platform this year,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. “We’re seeing record levels of buyer interest and activity on our marketplace, well above pre-pandemic levels, and anticipate this trend will continue through the remainder of the year and beyond. We encourage timeshare owners interested in selling their vacation ownership interest to consider putting their ownership on the market now using a reputable marketplace like SellMyTimeshareNow.com.”

While increased demand and consumer confidence have played a significant role in driving a strong first half of the year, SMTN’s enhanced, targeted marketing efforts, further refined during the pandemic, have helped the Company to connect with buyers more effectively. The Company is continuing to invest in enhancing its technology and adding new staff across all departments to further support the brand’s growth, solidifying SMTN as a leader in timeshare resale and rental.

The Company remains committed to innovating and adding significant value for its subscribers. In addition to adding SMTN Loyalty last year, in 2021 the Company is actively working to improve the user experience on its platform with enhanced resort photography for resorts across its platform.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2021 and beyond, the Company remains optimistic that the leisure travel sector will continue to drive demand. Following two quarters of increased activity, it is clear that there is increased interest among individuals looking to rent, buy, and sell timeshare on the secondary market, and the Company is confident that trend will continue.

About SellMyTimeshareNow.com

Founded in 2003, SellMyTimeshareNow.com (sellmytimesharenow.com) is the world’s most active online marketplace for the purchase and rental of timeshare interests. A subsidiary of Vacation Innovations, SellMyTimeshareNow.com leverages advanced search engine optimization and other digital marketing strategies to maintain its position as a top-ranking global marketplace for timeshare resales and rentals, attracting over 3.8 million visits and over $223 million in purchase and rental offers to advertisers annually.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, and customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs, and timeshare management companies.