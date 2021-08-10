CarGurus Announces 2021 Best Used Car Awards

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global, online automotive marketplace, today announced the winners of its fifth annual Best Used Car Awards. The 2021 awards identify the best recent-year used models across ten body-style categories based on the company's analysis of long-term projected value retention, driver satisfaction, user reviews, expert evaluation, and both model popularity and availability.



“CarGurus’ Best Used Car Awards have become an industry mainstay for the last five years, and the extra layer of guidance and trust they provide is even more important this year, as car shoppers consider purchasing a used vehicle due to the current new-vehicle inventory shortage,” said Matt Smith, Deputy Editor at CarGurus. “Each of this year’s winners and finalists earned their accolades through our data-driven analysis that looked into several factors such as availability, value retention and reviews from both industry experts and consumers. This especially holds true for the 2021 Editor’s Choice winner – the second-generation Mazda CX-5, a vehicle that earned strong scores across the board in our assessment.”

This year’s winners and finalists are listed in order for each body style category, and for those that would like to learn more about using their award in promotional and marketing material, please reach out to the CarGurus PR team at PR@CarGurus.com.

Editor’s Choice:

2017-2021 Mazda CX-5

Small Crossover/SUV

1. 2017-2021 Mazda CX-5

2. 2017-2021 Kia Sportage

3. 2017-2021 Honda CR-V

Medium Crossover/SUV

1. 2011-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2. 2016-2020 Kia Sorento

3. 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Large Crossover/SUV

1. 2011-2019 Ford Explorer

2. 2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

3. 2017-2021 GMC Acadia

Luxury Crossover/SUV

1. 2016-2021 Volvo XC90

2. 2016-2020 Lexus RX

3. 2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Sedan/Hatchback

1. 2017-2020 Hyundai Elantra

2. 2016-2020 Kia Optima

3. 2016-2021 Honda Civic

Luxury Sedan

1. 2014 – 2020 Lexus I

2. 2011-2018 Volvo S60

3. 2015-2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Midsize Pickup Truck

1. 2016-2021 Toyota Tacoma

2. 2015-2021 Chevrolet Colorado

3. 2017-2021 Honda Ridgeline

Full-Size Pickup Truck

1. 2015-2020 Ford F-150

2. 2011-2018 RAM 1500

3. 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Minivan

1. 2017-2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2. 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey

3. 2011-2020 Toyota Sienna

Sports Car

1. 2015-2021 Ford Mustang

2. 2014-2019 Chevrolet Corvette

3. 2016-2018 Ford Focus RS

Best Used Car Awards Methodology

CarGurus Used Car Awards nominees were selected from all late-model vehicles originally available for sale in the United States. Vehicle generations that include the 2017 model year were considered in their entirety when evaluating nominees, as long as that generation did not stretch back more than 10 years. Three nominees were selected for each category and evaluated on criteria including CarGurus user reviews, professional test drive reviews, popularity, availability, and CarGurus’ projected 12-year value retention. Models with the highest overall scores were determined to be the winners for their respective categories. The “Editor’s Choice” was determined by a combination of the vehicles with the highest scores across each category and the CarGurus editorial team’s overall conclusion based on the spirit of the awards.

About CarGurus

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person; and gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q2 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

