Victory Square Technologies Signs an LOI for a Follow-on Investment in One of the Top 10 Ranked Influencer Platforms - Creator.co

Creator.co is a fully automated platform that connects brands with creators to drive awareness, content and conversions on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok.



Over 90,000 Creators are currently collaborating with brands through Creator.co (with over 10,000 new Creators being added monthly)

Creator has deployed campaigns for hundreds of Brands including Walmart, Colgate, Minhas Distilleries, CrayolaBox, Zero Water, Freeyum, Vasanti, and more

Funds will be used to complete the development of an add-on feature which will allow creators to launch their own digital currency powered by the blockchain

Creator.co listed as one of the Top 10 Influencer Marketing Platforms for 2021 (according to Influencer Marketing Hub)



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) signs an LOI for a follow-on investment of $1,000,000 in portfolio company, Creator.co. The funds will be used to grow the existing platform, and to complete the development of an add-on feature which will allow creators to launch their own digital currency powered by the blockchain.

Launched in 2018, Creator.co (previously called Shop and Shout) has grown to become one of the world’s top ranked Influencer platforms. Creator.co is a one stop shop to drive awareness, content and conversions for brands on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and TikTok. The Creator.co platform is fully automated that allows brands to discover ultra-tailored creators and launch a campaign with them in minutes. Over 90,000 Creators have collaborated with brands like Walmart, Colgate, Minhas Distilleries, CrayolaBox, Zero Water, Freeyum, Vasanti, and more.

Notable Creator.co Advisory Council members and shareholders include Manjit Minhas (Dragons’ Den), Dario Meli (Hootsuite), Andrew Reid (Rival Technologies), and Phoenix Ventures.

Vinod Varma, CEO of Creator.Co, commented, “We’re excited to partner closely with VST and add even more depth to our Creator ecosystem. The funds will be used to scale our current features while adding tokenomics to the ecosystem - giving creators even more ways to earn on Creator.co. With the Influencer marketing space growing by 30% annually, it’s on pace to be worth over $80 billion by 2028 . I don’t believe it will be a standalone platform that ends up helping the most Creators and Brands, it needs to be an Ecosystem.”

The creator economy — the industry of influencers, bloggers, videographers and anyone on social media monetising their online fanbases — is now 50 million strong, according to a 2020 report by venture capital firm SignalFire. Social media platforms want them, and brands and marketers want to work with them.

“Creators are businesses that are creating real economic value, but they’re so poorly understood,” says Shafin Diamond Tejani, chief executive of Victory Square. “This is a segment of the economy that has seen significant growth, but there aren’t many options for them to find the right tools that can help them reach their full business potential.” One of the things I’m most excited about is giving power back to creators, and extending the options for monetization even further — to their followers.

Principal Terms of the Proposed Transaction

(a) VST will subscribe for $1,000,000 of common voting shares of Creator.co and pay for them through the issuance of $1,000,000 of common shares in Victory Square Technologies (“VST Shares”)

(b) the VST Shares will be issued at $1.00 per share on the Closing Date.

(c) $700,000 of the investment will be used to complete the development of an add-on feature which will allow creators to launch their own digital currency powered by the blockchain. This project will be managed by the Victory Square management team.

Full details of the proposed transaction will be available at closing.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 28 global next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

