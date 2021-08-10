Jefferson Lines Named Minnesota’s Best Transportation Service

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferson Lines has been named Minnesota’s Gold Best Transportation Company of 2021 by the Star Tribune’s annual Minnesota’s Best contest. As its name suggests, this contest celebrates Minnesota businesses who make a notable impact on the community through their products, their services, customer experience, and more. Jefferson received notification of its nomination in April, shortly before voting was opened to the public.

“We are honored to be recognized by Minnesota’s Best,” said Jefferson Lines President and CEO, Steve Woelfel. “Following a year of unprecedented challenges faced by our industry, we are incredibly heartened to have this response from our passengers and hometown state. This recognition exemplifies why Jefferson Lines is Your #1 Bus Experience, something that would not be possible without our passengers’ support and our incredible team that helps us carry out the Jefferson Lines mission and values every day.”

For over 100 years, Jefferson Lines has worked to develop partnerships with communities and local transit centers in order to provide seamless connection throughout Minnesota, including rural communities who otherwise would have little to no transportation services in place. Through our interline network and partnership with 60+ carriers, Jefferson Lines is able to connect Minnesotans not only within their own 14-state network, but to thousands of destinations all across the country.

“Our commitment to customer care and innovative spirit are central to our success as a company,” said Woelfel. “By working to ensure that all Minnesotans have access to safe, affordable, and reliable transportation, Jefferson has made itself a fixture in the communities we serve. We continuously look for ways to improve the passenger experience and make this caliber of transportation accessible to everyone, whether it is incorporating passenger feedback into amenities, expanding ticket purchasing options, or – in recent times, specifically – creating enhanced cleaning programs that prioritize passenger health and safely amidst the pandemic.”

Beyond the company’s day-to-day operations, Jefferson’s mission focuses on maintaining close connections with Minnesota communities as well as civic institutions and transportation partners throughout its hometown state. Before snow removal was overseen by the Department of Transportation, Jefferson Lines plowed Minnesota highways to ensure safe and timely bus routes for its passengers. In 1976, the company became a founding member of the MN Keystone Program (originally called “The 5% Club”), which promotes corporate philanthropy in Minnesota. Every year since, Jefferson has donated 5% of its pre-tax dollars to charities and non-profits that serve the communities throughout the state.

Jefferson Lines has been a leader in transportation since its founding in 1919, known for its safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable motorcoach transportation and charter service. An enduring legacy of quality, integrity, and commitment to the passenger experience has made it a choice transportation service for 100 years and counting. Today, Jefferson Lines operates a 14-state network that connects passengers across the Heartland and beyond. Jefferson remains a family-owned business with its headquarters in Minneapolis. To learn more about our organization, purchase a ticket, or apply to one of our open positions, visit our website at JeffersonLines.com.

