Global RF Power Dividers Market to reach $1.50 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global RF power dividers market generated $0.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.50 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in demand for improved communication services and increase in defense expenditure drive the growth of the global RF power dividers market. However, low R&D investments for technological development restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in demand for RF power devices in the healthcare industry presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Surge in demand for RF power devices in the healthcare industry offers a lucrative growth opportunity for the market during the pandemic. However, low R&D investments for technological development restrain the growth of the global RF power dividers market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has hampered the manufacturing and selling industries of RF power dividers market due to disruption in the supply chain and increased prices of raw materials.





The report offers detailed segmentation of the global RF power dividers market based on type, configuration, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the reactive segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on configuration, the less than 6-way segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the 6 way - 10 way segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global RF power dividers market analyzed in the research include Analog Microwave Design (France), API Technologies (U.S.), ARRA Inc. (U.S.), AtlanTecRF (UK), L3 Narda-MITEQ (U.S.), M2 Global Technology (U.S.), Marki Microwave (U.S.), Microot Microwave (China), Microwave Devices Inc. (U.S.), and TTM Technologies (U.S.)

