Metagenomic Sequencing Market size worth $ 1,353.28 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.35% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Metagenomic Sequencing Market ” By Workflow (Sequencing, Data Processing and Analysis), By Product & Services (Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, Services), By Technology (16S rRNA Sequencing, Metatranscriptomics), By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market size was valued at USD 827.55 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,353.28 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market Overview

One of the major factors driving the growth of the metagenomic sequencing market is the continuous development of faster sequencing techniques and advancements in various methods to deal with the massive amounts of data generated, which are increasing researchers' ability to analyze microbial communities from an infinite number of environments. The increasing use of advanced bioinformatics tools, high throughput screening (HTS) methodologies, drug recovery, and the development of cost-effective technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) are driving market expansion.

The advancement of Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS) technology has fueled molecular biology research, resulting in numerous discoveries and fresh insights. As a result, rising technological breakthroughs in DNA sequencing are likely to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

However, several factors are impeding market growth, including growing concerns about the standardization and accuracy of diagnostic testing, the need for parallel advancement in various isolation and identification techniques, more efficient and robust bioinformatics tools, and a shortage of skilled professionals.

Key Developments in Metagenomic Sequencing Market

• In March 2019, Lundbeck Foundation GeoGenetics Centre (Denmark) and Illumina worked together to create one of the most extensive ancient genome collections. This collaboration will also aid in the investigation of the evolutionary history of specific mental and neurological illnesses and infectious microorganisms.

• In January 2019, KingMed Diagnostics (China) and Illumina collaborated to co-develop oncology and hereditary disease testing applications using Illumina's NGS technology.

The major players in the market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd. (UK), BGI Group (China), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), GENEWIZ (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Novogene Corporation (China).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market On the basis of Workflow, Application, Technology, Product & Services, and Geography`.

Metagenomic Sequencing Market, By Workflow Sample Processing & Library Preparation Sequencing Data Processing & Analysis



Metagenomic Sequencing Market, By Product & Service Reagents & Consumables Instruments Services Analysis & Data Interpretation Solutions



Metagenomic Sequencing Market, By Technology Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing 16S rRNA Sequencing Metatranscriptomics Whole-genome Sequencing & De Novo Assembly



Metagenomic Sequencing Market, By Application Drug Discovery Clinical Diagnostics Soil Microbiome Applications Industrial applications Ecological and Environmental Applications



Metagenomic Sequencing Market By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



