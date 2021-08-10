Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces the Filing of Non-provisional Patent Applications

Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce the filing of ten (10) non-provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering a range of new technologies which will expand their fall detection base offering in senior living healthcare.



The overall unifying commonality of the innovations specified in these patent applications is to facilitate and implement innovations in superior healthcare monitoring, delivery and treatment for senior living facilities powered by a common core Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) system implemented by an integrated wireless and onsite Internet of Things (“IoT”) platform.

The innovations encapsulated by these patents are as follows:

A disruptive fully ambient fall detector implemented via proprietary AI algorithms which continuously monitors a resident for falls without any requirements by the resident to wear any sensors or to remember to perform any tasks.

An innovative AI human-interaction monitoring system which converts activities and interactions between healthcare workers and patients into structured data records which can provide for increased accuracy in the logging of interactions between staff and residents when administering medication or performing common caregiving procedures.

A novel interactive AI system which implements resident monitoring and interactivity processes which assess the emotional state of the resident’s cognitive, physiological, and emotional health, generates recommended therapeutic interventions and in turn engages the resident to remediate the measured degeneration.

A groundbreaking AI based IoT system which monitors residential and commercial living spaces for the purposes of providing a real-time video and data-uplink during emergencies, providing the location and vitals of survivors and in the case of a fire or other emergency, providing emergency responders with situational data while traveling to the location in order to enhance rescue operations.

An ingenious AI system which can identify dangerous, prohibited, violent or illegal behavior and generate alerts in order to remediate the monitored behavior.

An original AI and IoT enabled toilet seat design for monitoring one’s health, automatically collecting urine and fecal samples, performing automated follow-up analysis onsite or by transmitting data for analysis and receiving of results and recommendations and therapy to provide remediation, with the option of administering medication while seated.

A unique telemedicine solution implementing a multimedia communications platform with integrated medical sensors that monitor the patient’s physiological characteristics.

An enterprise scale software platform for offering health, safety, and related concierge services in a residence so that a senior resident and family may be able to realistically implement an aging-in-place scenario for the senior, reduce financial outlay and improve quality of life, quality of care, and improved medical outcomes.

A novel AI system which can monitor residents for both human perceptible and human imperceptible signs of stroke and generate related alerts, assessments, and provide predictive capabilities to remediate a possible impending stroke.

A neoteric mobile and desk top based software application for the use by a person who wishes to request an on-location visit from a medical services provider, providing them with the ability to view the locations and estimated arrival times of nearby medical providers and to initiate a request for onsite services.

"Over the past year we have invested significant time in R&D and are planning the rollout of a comprehensive health and safety platform that is unlike any other we are aware of." stated Scott Boruff, HITC’s CEO. Mr. Boruff continued, "With this announcement of the filing of the patent applications, investors are provided with a behind the scenes peek at the breadth of our future strategy and insight into our current and past R&D efforts.”

Ken Greenwood, HITC’s CTO offered, “We believe the technologies we describe in these patents, when considered as smaller parts of a greater whole, reveal a gestalt of innovation which will definitively alter the health and safety technology landscape in the coming two decades, resulting a radical shift toward technological integration and automation of senior care and health care in general. Ways in which senior care have not been envisioned before, will be implemented based on the technology we are developing.” now.”

“We consider this technology to be capable of significantly advancing home and institutional healthcare,” said Dr. Susan Reyes, HITC’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are at the cusp of the local rollout of our AI fall detection system to several local senior living communities, and I believe soon after that we will begin to see the results of the promise that these patents describe, and which I believe our AI technology can provide.”

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. We specialize in the development of software using AI and IoT to enable healthcare technologies, including our SafeSpace™ technology platform for senior living facilities. HITC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getHITC.com .

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Contact:

Mr. Scott M. Boruff, CEO

(865) 237-4448