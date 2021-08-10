Adial Pharmaceuticals Awarded U.S. and International Patents for the Treatment Of Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorders Using AD04

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today provided an update on recently issued patents for the use of Adial’s lead asset, AD04, for the treatment of both Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). AD04 is currently being evaluated in the Company’s ONWARD trial, a Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AD04 in patients with AUD, which is being conducted in seven countries.



Recently issued patents:

U.S. Patent Number 16,807,379 covering the use of AD04 as a treatment for OUD in patients with a specific genetic biomarker in the serotonin transporter gene.

Canadian Patent Number 2716498 covering the use of AD04 for both OUD and AUD in patients with specific genetic biomarkers in the serotonin transporter gene.

Israeli Patent Number 262874 covering the use of AD04 as a treatment for OUD in patients with specific genetic biomarkers in the serotonin transporter gene.

Brazilian Patent Number PI09084258 covering the use of AD04 as a treatment for OUD in patients with specific genetic biomarkers in the serotonin transporter gene.

The Company believes AD04 may hold significant potential for the treatment of OUD since the physiology and neurotransmitters involved in opioid addiction are similar to alcohol and could be expected to be modulated by a serotonin-3 receptor antagonist.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 2 million people in the U.S. had an opioid use disorder in 2018 and nearly 70% of drug overdose deaths were attributed to opioids

Commenting on the patents, William Stilley, Adial’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are encouraged by our recent patent activity, not only for obtaining patents for AD04 to treat AUD and OUD patients, but also for having recently obtained a Notice of Allowance on a patent for the use of our genetic diagnostic panel in combination with AD04 for both AUD and OUD, which represents another potentially significant business opportunity for the Company. As we have done with the rest of our patent estate, we continue our policy of pursuing patents internationally in any jurisdictions where we believe a robust and potentially profitable market exists, as demonstrated by not just the U.S. patent issuance, but recent issuances in Brazil, Canada and Israel. The use of AD04 for AUD is already covered by patents issued in over 45 jurisdictions.”

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

About the Landmark ONWARD™ Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial

The ONWARD trial is a 24-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AD04 in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and selected polymorphisms in the serotonin transporter and receptor genes. Patients are genetically screened prior to enrollment in the ONWARD trial so that only genetically positive patients are enrolled. The primary endpoint for analysis of efficacy is the change from baseline in the monthly number of heavy drinking days during the last 8 weeks of the 24-week treatment period. ONWARD is currently being conducted in 25 clinical sites in seven countries in Scandinavia and Central and Eastern Europe (Sweden, Finland, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria and Croatia). The principal investigator is Professor Hannu E.R. Alho, Emeritus Professor of Addiction Medicine at the University of Helsinki.

