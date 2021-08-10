ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors With Substantial Losses to Lead the Home Point Capital Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - HMT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit charges Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and seeks to represent purchasers of Home Point Capital common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Home Point Capital’s January 29, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). The Home Point Capital class action lawsuit is captioned Windemuth v. Home Point Capital Inc., No. 21-cv-11457, and was filed on June 21, 2021 in the Eastern District of Michigan.



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 20, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Home Point Capital class action lawsuit alleges that Home Point Capital’s offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Home Point Capital’s aggressive expansion of its broker partners would dramatically increase Home Point Capital’s expenses; (ii) the mortgage industry was anticipating industry-wide decreased gain-on-sale margins as a result of rising interest rates in 2021 and Home Point Capital would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (iii) accordingly, Home Point Capital had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, Home Point Capital’s offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point Capital issued a press release announcing Home Point Capital’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Among other results, Home Point Capital reported revenue of $324.2 million, missing consensus estimates by $41.72 million. On this news, Home Point Capital’s stock price fell nearly 18%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Home Point Capital common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Home Point Capital’s IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Home Point Capital class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

