Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 372.64 million in 2028 from US$ 184.62 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2028. The report highlights major market drivers and prominent companies along with their key developments in the market.

According to the WHo suggestions, 30-50% of deaths caused due to cancer can be prevented by adequate treatment in early stages. In this scenario, personalized medicine offers the most promising approach to tackle diseases that have not been well-known for responding effectively to the existing treatments or cures. As per the personalized medicine report published in the PMC (Personalized Medicine Coalition), personalized medicines accounted for only 5% of the new FDA-approved molecular entities in 2005, whereas they accounted for more than 27% of the same in 2016. Additionally, 42% of all compounds and 73% of oncology compounds in the pipeline have the potential to be personalized medicines. Also, as per the PMC, biopharmaceutical companies have almost doubled their R&D investments in personalized drugs in the past five years, and they are expected to increase by 33% in the next five years. The same report also mentioned that biopharmaceutical researchers also predict a 69% increase in the number of personalized medicines in development in the coming five years.

Further, in September 2018, Congenica-a diagnostic decision support platform provider-agreed with Digital China Health Technologies Cooperation Limited (DCHealth) to introduce a genomic medicine in the Chinese market. The increasing adoption of personalized medicines, based on patient's genetic information, for disease treatments is expected to favor the growth of the molecular quality controls market in the coming years.

Geographically, the molecular quality controls market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM). North America held the largest market share in 2020. The growth in North America is characterized by increasing incidence of cancer, established key market players, and extensive R&D conducted by various academic and research institutes. Additionally, increasing incidence of COVID-19 support the growth of the market during forecast period. In April 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched AcroMetrix Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) RNA Control to monitor and validate COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests. Thus, rising numbers of product launches support the growth of the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc; F. Hoffmann la-Roche Ltd; Abbott; Quidel Corporation; Qnostics; Maine Molecular Controls Inc; Zeptometrix Corporation; Microbiologics and Seracare Life Sciences are among the leading companies operating in the molecular quality controls market.

