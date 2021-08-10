Worldwide Video Capture Cards Industry to 2028 - Use of Mobile Phones as a Console Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Capture Cards Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Platform (PC and Laptops, Gaming Consoles, and Others), Type (Analog and Digital), and Input Interface (HDMI, SDI, DP, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to grow from US$ 467.1 million in 2021 to US$ 685.4 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

A rise in popularity of various social media platforms and a subsequent transition of several advertisement and market spending converging on these platforms achieved unprecedented traction, particularly in the past few years. Additionally, the mounting trend of social media influencers and professional video bloggers, along with noteworthy rise in number of online video contentobased sellers, is boosting the demand for creative video content. Thus, the enhanced quality video content has subsequently facilitated the penetration of video capture card and software application, which, in turn, is fuelling the growth of the video capture card market. Moreover, several market players have launched numerous smartphone specific software targeted for this fastogrowing customer base with the procurement of video capture card. Hence, the rise in popularity of online video contentobased customer base such as content sellers, advertisers, and influencers is expected to provide numerous lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years. However, the professional media production houses such as entertainment industries, gaming, media, and educational institutes continue to be one of the major end users of the video capture card globally. Additionally, the emergence of several regional cinema and online content for OTT platforms across various demographics in Asian and African countries is witnessing a demand for video capture cards, which, in turn, will drive the video capture card in emerging economies.

Thunderbolt is the hardware interface, which permits the connection of the external peripherals to a computer; it was developed by Apple and Intel. The Thunderbolt 1 and 2 make use of the same connector as Mini DisplayPort (MDP), whereas Thunderbolt 3 can be used as USB Type-C. These are initially developed and marketed with the name - Light Peak. The acceptance of different Thunderbolt versions by the users worldwide for enhanced speed of data transfer and as an efficient video interface is the ongoing trend, which is boosting the growth of the video capture card market.

The video capture cards market is segmented based on platform, type, input interface, and geography. Based on platform, the market is segmented into PC and laptops, gaming consoles, and others. In 2021, the gaming consoles segment accounted for the largest market share. In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into analog and digital. In 2021, the digital segment accounted for a larger share in the market. Based on input interface, the market is segmented into HDMI, SDI, DP, and others. In 2021, the HDMI segment accounted for a larger share in the market. Geographically, the global video capture cards market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, APAC accounted for the significant share in the global market.

Video gaming is no longer exclusively enjoyed by youngsters. With the constant development of the gaming industry, people of diverse age groups are progressively inculcating gaming culture in their daily routine. Several people play video games for their leisure, while some foresee it as a lucrative career option. The percentage of internet users in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM is 73%, 76%, 84%, 83%, and 86% respectively. The percentage of internet gaming users among different age groups such as 23-26 (Millennial), 37-55 (Gen X), and 16-22 (Gen Z) is estimated to be around 48%, 25%, and 23%, respectively. Additionally, the adoption of gaming consoles such as Microsoft's Xbox Series X, Sony's PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch is growing swiftly, which illustrates the surging interest of gamers toward adoption of advanced consoles. Further, the increasing adoption of gaming consoles is driving the sales of video capture cards. Also, the console owners are looking forward to improving nextogeneration consoles to enhance gaming experience. In the last few years, the professional gamers have undergone strict training in state-of-the-art facilities, using gaming analytics, with an aim to enhance their performance. The above-mentioned facts associated to demographics, adoption of sales, and professionalization of gaming are highlighting the importance of gaming trend, which, in turn is driving the video capture cards market.

Key Findings of the Study:

The global video capture cards market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM) and significant strategic initiatives are being taken by several market players in the video capture cards industry. ADLINK's newly launched PC/104 Module is compact, energy efficient, and highly effective unit targeted at demanding mission-critical video/imaging analysis applications for aerospace, defense, and industrial automation.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global broaching tools market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global automated waste collection system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Video Capture Card Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Video Capture Card Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Demand due to Popularity of Online Video Content Across Social Media Platforms

5.1.2 Mounting Gaming Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost and Low-Quality Video

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of Mobile Phones as a Console

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Thunderbolt Video Interface

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Video Capture Card Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Video Capture Card Market Overview

6.2 Video Capture Card Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Video Capture Card Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Platform

7.1 Overview

7.2 Video Capture Card Market Breakdown, By Platform (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Gaming Consoles

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Gaming Consoles Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 PC and Laptops

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 PC and Laptops Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Video Capture Card Market Analysis- By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Video Capture Card Market Breakdown, By Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Digital

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Digital Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Analog

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Analog Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Video Capture Card Market Analysis - By Input Interface

9.1 Overview

9.2 Video Capture Card Market, By Input Interface (2020 and 2028)

9.3 HDMI

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 HDMI Market Forecast and Analysis to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 DP

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 DP Market Forecast and Analysis to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 SDI

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 SDI Industries Market Forecast and Analysis to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others Industry Market Forecast and Analysis to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Video Capture Card Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Video Capture Card Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ADLINK Technology Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Advantech Co. Ltd.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Datapath Limited

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 EURESYS S.A.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 IMPERX, Inc

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Matrox

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 SINTRONES TECHNOLOGY CORP

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 AverMedia Technologies, Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f5hjp