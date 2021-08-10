Global Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market Report 2021-2030: Growing Biopharmaceutical Pipeline / Increase in Outsourcing / Rising Focus on Self-Administration of Drugs / Advances in Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market by Type of Primary Packaging Container, Type of Biologic, Scale of Operation, Key Therapeutic Areas, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Biologics Fill/Finish Services Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study on the biologics fill/finish service providers. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.
One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the current market size and the future opportunity in the biologics fill/finish services market, over the coming decade. Based on parameters, such as growth of the overall biopharmaceutical market, cost of goods sold, direct manufacturing costs, share of drug product manufacturing costs and outsourcing trends related to fill/finish operations, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.
Currently, there are close to 400 approved products and more than 4,000 biologic candidates in clinical trials, being developed for the treatment of a wide variety of diseases. As the number of commercialized products and clinical stage therapy candidates increases, the demand for adequate manufacturing capacities and affiliated capabilities is also on the rise. In the production cycle, the (aseptic) fill/finish process is a crucial step.
Biopharmaceutical fill/finish operations are relatively more complicated, involving sterilization of all affiliated components before use, filling in a sterile environment, and the use of appropriate post filling sterilization methods. Even minute errors during the aforementioned step can have catastrophic consequences, resulting in heavy losses for the innovator company. Therefore, it is important for companies to establish fill/finish related expertise and build/maintain the necessary infrastructure.
To meet some the abovementioned challenges, drug developers have not hesitated to outsource fill/finish operations to capable contract service providers. Currently, around 170 companies claim to be actively providing fill/finish services for biologics.
As is generally the trend among service providers, stakeholders in this domain are making active attempts to adopt the latest technological innovations, in order to meet the growing demand for fill/finish services, reduce cost of operation/increase efficiency, and comply to evolving safety and regulatory requirements, and thereby, differentiate themselves amidst the competition.
Over the last few years, the fill/finish services industry has witnessed more than 120 instances of expansion, most of which were intended to increase capacity. We believe that the companies involved this segment of the industry are likely to continue to undertake similar initiatives to cater to the growing needs of their clientele.
In addition, significant partnership activity between sponsors and services providers has also been reported in the recent past; a substantial number of deals were observed to have been inked between vaccine developers and CMOs, focused on the fulfilment of fill/finish requirements for multiple vaccines against COVID-19. Considering the anticipated growth in the biologics market, the corresponding opportunity for fill/finish service providers is expected to grow at a steady pace over the coming years.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading contract service providers with expertise in fill/finish services for biologics?
- In which regions are majority of the biologic fill/finish facilities located?
- What percentage of ampoules, cartridges, vials and syringes are filled annually with biologics?
- Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- What type of expansion initiatives are being carried out by players in this domain?
- What is the current, global demand for biologic fill/finish services?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments
