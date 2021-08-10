TrueCommerce Partners with Vori

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, has announced a partnership with Vori, the creator of a modern operating system for the global food supply chain. The initiative offers food industry customers new options to eliminate costly manual data entry with the end-to-end Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) between grocery retailers and suppliers, as well as integration with numerous digital marketplaces, eCommerce storefronts, and dozens of ERP and accounting systems.



“We chose to partner with TrueCommerce because of their incredible depth of experience in EDI and systems integration domain, as well as their agile and high-quality customer service,” said Vori CEO, Brandon Hill. “TrueCommerce feels like an extension of our own team of world-class technologists. But most importantly, this partnership helps our customers make the most of their investments into Vori and it accelerates their digital transformation programs by connecting to one of the world’s largest commerce networks.”

Vori transforms the B2B grocery replenishment process with a user-friendly mobile application that allows a store buyer to walk their store once and scan shelf-tags to reorder from thousands of suppliers. Additionally, Vori facilitates suppliers’ access to retail customers and streamlines their order receiving process through an online portal and a mobile application. The company’s strengths are in product development, machine learning/data science, and a deep understanding of their grocery supply chain customers and their needs.

“Vori is an important data layer in the global food industry ecosystem,” said Haitham Ghadiry, TrueCommerce Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “TrueCommerce is a leader in this market segment, and the partnership will offer additional value for thousands of customers and trading partners we interact with.”

TrueCommerce offers a broad set of unified commerce solutions and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. These solutions revolutionize supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solutions leverage TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network, which includes over 120,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, TrueCommerce also manages new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring.

About Vori

Vori is the modern operating system for the grocery industry. Vori replaces old-school, pen & paper ordering processes to help grocery retailers replenish their entire store and discover thousands of new products, right at their fingertips. Their technology democratizes access to data that empowers retailers, brands, and distributors to run more efficiently and ensures access to the food their communities need and love. Founded in 2019, Vori’s customers include 90% of the natural and independent grocers in Northern California.



Vori is backed by investors who share their vision of a future where food moves freely. Their investors include Greylock, Y Combinator, Village Global, South Park Commons, grocery industry experts from Safeway/Albertsons, and co-founders of Instacart, DoorDash, and Twitch. Learn more at vori.com .

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today’s dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what’s next. That’s why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

