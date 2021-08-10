Magnificent New Hilltop Community with Panoramic Views Grand Opens This Saturday, August 14th

San Dimas, CA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Grand Opening of luxury hilltop community, Brasada Estates, will open its Model Homes for the first time this Saturday, August 14th. Join in the celebration as the first tours showcase the prestigious luxury residences nestled atop the hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains surrounded by tree-filled canyons of beautiful San Dimas. Discover a magnificent community of 65 estate residences by passing through the community’s stately entry gates up to homes with designs you’ve dreamed about, and now have that rare opportunity to make a reality.

Grand Opening festivities will be this Saturday, August 14th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors will be treated to a variety of food and beverages, live entertainment, kids’ crafts and more, as well as the first tours of the professionally designed and decorated Model Homes.

Renowned luxury homebuilder Grandway Residential has strategically interspersed the homes over more than 277 thoughtfully-planned rolling acres to accentuate amazing panoramic views as far as downtown Los Angeles. Even the most discriminating artist would admire the stunning palette planned within the pristine natural setting.

Upon arrival, visit the Welcome Center, which provides incredible interactive tools to explore the best of modern floor plans with custom-designed interiors, view the pan-European architecture and experience the community’s grand views.

Superior craftsmanship is presented in one- and two-story residences ranging from 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4 to 6.5 bathrooms, 3-car garages and approximately 4,476 to 6,261 square feet. Generously proportioned home sites showcase the impressive designs with courtyards, grand foyers, great rooms, formal dining, culinary kitchens, breakfast nooks and dual walk-in pantries, per plans. Multiple covered patios provide elegant indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces and master alcoves allow for private escapes.

Priced from $2.5 million, a large array of personalization options will be available such as a second kitchen, extended great room, additional bedrooms or study, pool bath and wine storage. All features have been curated for luxury and comfort with energy efficiency throughout and every home includes a downstairs master suite. Select from a variety of richly-detailed exteriors, each with a myriad of colors and textures. Designed by architect Danielian Associates, www.danielian.com, and marketing by Kovach Marketing, www.kovachmarketing.com, a gated community reminiscent of an Old World European village unfolds before you.

Don’t miss your chance to discover your dream home. Join in the Grand Opening celebration at Brasada Estates, located near Cataract Avenue and Foothill Blvd. just five minutes from the Freeway 210 and 57 junction, at 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773. Sign up on the interest list at www.BrasadaEstates.com to be kept up-to-date on each milestone including details of the Grand Opening of the model homes this weekend, August 14th. For more information call (833) BRASADA or email info@brasadaestates.com, and follow on Facebook and Instagram @brasadaestates. Broker cooperation is available. Contact a sales representative for details.

Grandway Residential is the development division of Grandway Group, founded on a two-generation legacy of unmatched quality, impeccable service, and true integrity in homebuilding. The company is renowned for its prestigious fine homes, which can be found all across southern California. A commitment to quality homebuilding craftsmanship naturally carries over to the company’s new home communities, where a highly esteemed team is integrally involved in every detail meticulously curated for each homeowner. Driven by a passion to bring every homeowner the perfect home, Grandway Residential is proud to be a part of America’s homebuilding tradition.

