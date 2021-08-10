Cradlepoint Launches New Partner Portal to Optimize Customer Engagement and Deployment of 5G and Wireless WAN

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced Cradlepoint Cascade, a new engagement platform for Cradlepoint’s award-winning partner program. The platform offers channel partners a streamlined experience to roll-out and monetize Cradlepoint’s industry-leading solutions that will enable business customers to capitalize on the era of 5G and Wireless WAN.



Cascade offers members of the Cradlepoint Partner Program a sleek and simple platform that provides a single pane of glass experience for partners, along with an extensive collection of resources to help deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to customers. Capabilities of Cascade include:

Customer Insights and Management: Partners have full access to the data that matters, including details on exactly how many licenses each one of their customers has, how many are being used, and which ones are in or out of compliance. Partners also have full insight into exactly when subscriptions expire and when they are up for renewal.





Partners have full access to the data that matters, including details on exactly how many licenses each one of their customers has, how many are being used, and which ones are in or out of compliance. Partners also have full insight into exactly when subscriptions expire and when they are up for renewal. Sales Support and Management: Users have access to resources that assist in the sales process, including product collateral, technical details, pricelists, key contacts, and the ability to register deals.





Users have access to resources that assist in the sales process, including product collateral, technical details, pricelists, key contacts, and the ability to register deals. World-Class Training : Through Cascade and Cradlepoint University, Cradlepoint offers partner enablement including training with a focus on product positioning, solutions and technology classes, developer training, and certifications to position partners as leaders in the market. In addition, partners can invest in guided journeys to train staff with 30, 60, or 90-day plans to accelerate revenue and expand reach.





: Through Cascade and Cradlepoint University, Cradlepoint offers partner enablement including training with a focus on product positioning, solutions and technology classes, developer training, and certifications to position partners as leaders in the market. In addition, partners can invest in guided journeys to train staff with 30, 60, or 90-day plans to accelerate revenue and expand reach. 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization: Leading partners selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions can achieve 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization through Cascade, a certification eligible to partners that meet a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.



“At Cradlepoint, we are leading the way when it comes to providing solutions that help organizations realize the promise of Wireless WAN and 5G, but this would not be possible without our incredible ecosystem of partners,” said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. “Cascade is simply about ensuring these partners have the tools and resources they need to do their job effectively. By adding this new portal to the Cradlepoint Partner Program, we are only bolstering our collective efforts to deliver effective solutions that transform businesses and drive results.”

A global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions, Cradlepoint’s NetCloud platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things anywhere. Members of the Cradlepoint Partner Program benefit from best-in-class training, implementation guides, and educational and demand-generation tools to help drive customer engagement and success.

For more information on Cradlepoint’s Partner Program, visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/ .

Partner Quotes

“I am pleased with the commitment that Cradlepoint has made in enhancing partner tools and the overall partner experience,” said Brannon Holliger, Engineering Director, FLEX Solutions & Services, Presidio. “It is convenient to have access to customer information regarding deployed equipment and license status. Additionally having access deal registration, pricing and Cradlepoint University all from the same interface.”

“Cascade has made Cradlepoint’s partner portal incredibly simple to navigate by putting all needed information in a single pane of glass,” said Nick Conner, Director of Sales Operations, RCN Technologies. “From Deal Registration to Knowledge Base; no more searching the entire website to find what you are looking for!”

“Cradlepoint did well by introducing Cascade as the partner portal platform,” Ed Walton, CEO, StepCG. “Cascade is like Cradlepoint and their products. It just works, it’s simple and easy to use!”

“As someone who has covered numerous partners, I’ve had to use dozens of different partner portals, and I can say that Cascade is hands down the best partner portal in my long experience,” said Bonnie Cho, Sr. Presales Partner Specialist, SHI. “The dashboard is so simple and easy to navigate, from managing/tracking deal regs, finding helpful product docs, to locating marketing materials and territory maps. Cradlepoint makes everything easier through Cascade!”

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things — anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com .