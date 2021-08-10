Speedscale Announces Traffic Viewer for API Visibility in Kubernetes Clusters

Traffic Replay product

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedscale, a Kubernetes performance testing software vendor, announces a new global release of its software with unique API visibility features to help organizations discover problems with their cloud services well before they impact customers in production.

According to Peter Kreslins, CTO of Digibee: "We are leveraging the capabilities of the new Traffic Viewer when building new APIs, as well as in debugging system issues quickly. We examine the actual values in API calls, exposing potential schema and configuration issues. Not only that, we use the new filter capabilities to build tests and mocks of just the APIs we need. Now Digibee generates Speedscale quality automation even faster.”

The Traffic Viewer feature adds real-time observability into the elastically scaling Kubernetes clusters, providing an API-centric view where developers can easily understand how apps call each other, what data is being sent and what technologies are used. Once an API is instrumented with Speedscale’s listener, the Traffic Viewer handles the rest.

“We are proud to share our Traffic Viewer with engineering teams to help increase Kubernetes API visibility for our clients. With big advancements in open telemetry and distributed architectures, our goal was to expose all the information developers need to better test the next version of code. The upgrade was driven by customer feedback and our focus on continuous improvement,” noted Ken Ahrens, CEO and Founder of Speedscale.

Traffic Viewer Features include:

Dashboard with the ability to drill down to individual transactions including message payload, headers, cookies, authentication tokens, etc. Powerful filters to analyze specific subsets of traffic. Decrypt TLS (transport layer security) traffic on the fly to see details of calls to https: endpoints. Auto-detection of downstream API dependencies, both internal and third-party. Replay selected traffic as performance and regression tests.



About Speedscale

Many businesses struggle to discover problems with their cloud services before they impact customers. For developers, writing tests is manual and time-intensive. Speedscale helps Kubernetes engineering teams gain confidence in how new code will perform in real world scenarios. Speedscale can collect and replay API traffic, simulate load or chaos, and measure latency, throughput, saturation and errors before the code is released. Speedscale Traffic Replay is an alternative to legacy testing approaches which take days or weeks to run and do not scale well for modern architectures. To learn more and request a demo, visit speedscale.com or follow us at @speedscaleai .

