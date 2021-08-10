Global Critical Care Nutrition Market Is Expected to Reach $19.23 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Critical Care Nutrition Market was estimated at $10.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $19.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in healthcare expenditure, rise in prevalence of ageing associated diseases, and advantages offered by critical care nutrition drive the growth of the global critical care nutrition market. On the other hand, inadequate efficiency of nutritional care in critically ill patients impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high market potential in emerging economies has been beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario-

Critical care is the provision for safer and appropriate nutrition, which needs to be provided to patients admitted in the ICU that requires evidence-based practice. This factor boosts the global critical care nutrition market during the pandemic.

Also, fulfillment of nutritional deficiencies through critical care nutrition is anticipated to boost the market growth past pandemic too.

The global critical care nutrition market is analyzed across route of administration, application, end user, and region. Based on route of administration, the enteral segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on age group, the pediatric segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The geriatric segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering around one-third of the global critical care nutrition market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the global critical care nutrition market report include Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Victus, Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Mead Johnson & Company LLC., Danone S.A., Baxter International Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

