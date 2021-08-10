Kroger Health & AssureCare® Implement Patient-Centric Integrated Care Platform for Payers, Providers, and Pharmacies

CINCINNATI, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare announces the implementation of an industry leading patient-centric, highly configurable, connected care and medication management platform, MedCompass® with Kroger Health, enabling greater access to pharmacists and their services, while better serving their patients.



Built on AssureCare’s core connected platform, MedCompass provides unparalleled medication management and adherence capabilities reducing medication risk and increasing the quality of care provided by the pharmacy. Kroger Health collaborated with AssureCare, to support the expansion of Kroger Health clinical services and the integration of community pharmacy and dietitian services. The AssureCare platform merged with Kroger’s pharmacy dispensing system to create a seamless experience for providers, increase access to health information, and enhance the quality of care delivered. Additionally, the integration of Kroger’s “food as medicine” component enables a more holistic view of a patient’s overall health and wellness journey.

AssureCare’s portfolio of industry leading population health management solutions provide unique and unrivaled capabilities for pharmacies, payers and providers enabling a focus on value-based care. Kroger will leverage a wide range of services including medication reviews and adherence, gaps in care closure, chronic disease management, targeting analytics, dietitian workflow management, clinical visit support, and provider portal communication.

"Healthcare delivery is very disconnected in this country. The AssureCare platform can change this by connecting patients, providers, and health insurers," said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. "It allows our teams to deliver industry leading clinical services by combining data assets from multiple sources to deliver the right care to the right patient at the right time.”

“We thank Kroger Health for their trust, commitment, collaboration and shared vision. The work Kroger Health and AssureCare have achieved together is crucial to increasing the responsibilities of pharmacists in healthcare which greatly improves overall population health,” Yousuf J. Ahmad, DrPH, MBA, MHSA, FACHE, President & CEO of AssureCare. “AssureCare’s industry leading connected care solutions empower organizations like Kroger Health to dramatically improve their value-based services and improve an individual’s overall healthcare journey,” Dr. Ahmad added.

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a privately held healthcare technology company that transforms the health management process for pharmacies, payers, and providers, by enabling the delivery of higher quality, cost-effective, collaborative care across the complete continuum of health and wellness. The MedCompass clinical platform supports Medication Therapy Management, advanced clinical services, and specialty pharmacy solutions that empowers providers to deliver effective and efficient patient care. AssureCare is an industry leader in developing modular, seamless solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs associated with population health management.

AssureCare is a Vora Ventures portfolio company with headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. For more information, please visit https://www.assurecare.com or call 513-618-2150.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our organizational team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.