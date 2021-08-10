Worldwide Hydraulic Marine Cranes Industry to 2028 - Development of Large Number of Ports Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Marine Cranes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Design, Capacity, and Boom Length" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 5,850.88 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The marine crane market is growing substantially, owing to the presence of a large number of players operating in the market. The market players are experiencing significant demand for their product, owing to rise in ship/vessel production across the ship builders. Europe comprises the highest volume of hydraulic marine crane manufacturers, followed by APAC and North America. The leading European hydraulic marine crane manufacturers include Heila Cranes S.p.A, HIAB, Palfinger AB, Liebherr, MKG Maschinen & Kranvertrieb GmbH, and Konecranes. The players mentioned above invest noteworthy amounts in respective R&D teams to innovate newer models, which attract the end users (ship builders as well as ship owners).

In the APAC region, Chinese marine crane manufacturers dominate the market. Companies such as Jiangsu OUCo Heavy Industry and Technology Co., Ltd.; SANSANGIN Heavy Industries Ltd.; Jiangsu Tonghui Lifting Equipment Co. Ltd.; and PilotFits Engineering Co., Ltd., are the leading manufacturers of marine cranes. China accounts for the largest sea trade business in the region, holding nearly 60% of the sea trade business in the APAC. Additionally, the ship building industry in China is enormous. Thus, coupling the sea trade business and ship building industry, the Chinese hydraulic marine crane market players observe continuous demand for their products. This factor is driving the hydraulic marine cranes market. Apart from China, Japanese and South Korean marine crane manufacturers also enjoy sufficient order volumes year-on-year, which supports the growth of the hydraulic marine crane market in APAC.

From the North American perspective, the US and Canada dominate the market from both supply side and demand side. The two countries have noteworthy number of hydraulic marine crane manufacturers, as well as ship builders and ship owners. Also, the number of marine ports in the two countries are higher as compared to Mexico. The higher number of marine cranes suppliers as well as end users is one of the critical factors propelling the hydraulic marine crane market. The leading hydraulic marine crane market players in the region include Fred Wahl Marine Construction, Inc.; The Manitowoc Company, Inc.; Allied Systems Company; Hawboldt Industries; and Appleton Marine, Inc.

The hydraulic marine cranes market is segmented into design, capacity, boom length, and geography. Based on design, the market is further segmented into knuckle boom, telescopic boom, stiff boom, and foldable boom. In 2021, the foldable boom segment accounted for a significant share in the global hydraulic marine cranes market. In terms of capacity, the market is categorized into below 50 Tm, 50-150 Tm, and above 150 Tm. In 2021, the 50-150 Tm segment accounted for a significant share in the global hydraulic marine cranes market. Based on boom length, the market is further segmented into below 10 meters, 10- 20 meters, and above 20 meters. In 2021, the below 10 meters segment accounted for a significant share in the global hydraulic marine cranes market. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and South America (SAM). In 2021, Europe accounted for a significant share in the global hydraulic marine cranes market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hydraulic Marine Cranes Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the marine industry was experiencing substantial growth; however, the outbreak of the virus has been reflecting a notable decline in the adoption of marine equipment including hydraulic marine cranes. Owing to the containment measures such as lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel restrictions, the production and supply chain of hydraulic marine cranes were negatively affected, leading to decline in production from the supply side. Moreover, as majority of countries strictly implemented containment measures, the trading activities were severely affected. This, in turn, negatively affected the adoption hydraulic marine crane from supply side in 2020. However, as the trading activities picked pace from the last quarter of 2020, the market players are experiencing steady growth in demand from end users of hydraulic marine cranes.

