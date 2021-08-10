Mission Ranked #1 Mid-Sized Company on Los Angeles Business Journal’s 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that the company placed #1 on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 list of the 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles among mid-sized companies . This fourteenth annual program, created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group, was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles benefiting the county’s economy, workforce and businesses. Winners were selected based on workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems, and demographics.

“The challenges and changes of the past year really underscored the unique strength and resilience of Mission’s employee-centric culture and the core values we are committed to,” said Karoline Saffi, SVP, People & Culture, Mission. “Our success as a workplace stems from enabling true work-life balance, inclusivity, and a mutual respect and camaraderie our employees hold for one another. We’re proud to continually demonstrate these values, and to be again recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles.”

At the onset of the pandemic, Mission quickly expanded already-flexible remote work policies by adding monthly stipends to make new work-from-home experiences more comfortable and enjoyable. Employees put this funding to a wide range of uses, from home food delivery to wellness app subscriptions to internet speed upgrades to new home office furniture. Mission also created a Distributed Team Commitment that clearly defined key tenets for its remote work culture, including: putting family first; respecting work hours; setting boundaries to prevent virtual meeting fatigue; supporting flexibility around personal needs; prioritizing physical and mental health; and remaining connected to each other.

Additionally, the Mission cultural principle to “Be Inclusive” and ensure a safe and empathetic workplace was purposefully practiced throughout the past year, via initiatives such as town halls and Mission’s popular Be Inclusive Slack channel. As a result of those discussions, Mission accelerated its existing diversity goals; the company aims to achieve 50% female employees, 50% employees from underrepresented groups, and at least 30% executive positions held by women and underrepresented groups by the end of 2022.

Employee and community education has also differentiated Mission over the past year. Through the Mission Evolution training and education program, Mission’s current and future employees receive particularly close support as they begin and advance in their careers. Mission Evolution offers outreach to underserved communities, featuring education, cloud literacy , and an apprenticeship program providing internships and associate-level positions. Mission also offers AWS certification sponsorship, covering study aide and exam fee costs. The company provides an Emerging Leaders program for internal employees working toward management as a future career path. Mission’s senior employees also draw new talent to the company through their roles as mentors and technical ambassadors.

The Los Angeles Business Journal previously named Mission a Best Place to Work in both 2019 and 2020, making this the company’s third consecutive accolade in the category. Mission also recently received Channel Partner Insight’s 2021 MSP Innovation Award for “Best Employer to Work For” among cloud service providers. In 2020 and 2021, Mission was named to Built In’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and cited as a leader among “Midsize Companies” and for best “Perks & Benefits” each year. Comparably has also named Mission a “Best Company” within its Leadership, Perks & Benefits, and Professional Development categories, and further recognized Mission CEO Simon Anderson with Best CEO overall and “Best CEOs for Diversity” honors.

For information about current openings at Mission, visit missioncloud.com/careers .

About Mission

