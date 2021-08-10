Global BPO Business Analytics Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Accenture, Fujitsu and Wipro Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BPO Business Analytics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the BPO business analytics market and it is poised to grow by $ 18.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. Our report on the BPO business analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the generation of high volume of data, the need to revamp operational processes, and the rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems.
The BPO business analytics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the evolution of cloud-based BPO services as one of the prime reasons driving the BPO business analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased adoption of saas-based analytics and the emergence of advanced text analytical tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on BPO business analytics market covers the following areas:
- BPO business analytics market sizing
- BPO business analytics market forecast
- BPO business analytics market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading BPO business analytics market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP. Also, the BPO business analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
