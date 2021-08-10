CodeSee is Named One of 20 Rising Stars as Part of Forbes’ Cloud 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeSee, the world’s first solution for continuous understanding of large codebases, has been named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the sixth-annual Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.



The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth and category-leading cloud companies that have raised up to $25 million to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.

CodeSee is a developer-focused software company that helps organizations solve a major problem in today’s world of ever-growing codebases and accelerated application delivery: a lack of shared understanding of how all the code and functionality map to each other. Developers often spend more time trying to understand code than writing it.

With its ability to generate codebase maps and update them in real time when changes are made, CodeSee provides a single, accurate source of truth of the code so that everyone is operating from the same model and can move faster and smarter.

Organizations are able to quickly and scalably get team members up to speed on any part of the codebase, whether they’re new to the company – lack of codebase visibility can add months to the process of onboarding new developers – or simply working with a new part of the codebase for the first time.

“We are so excited about this incredible honor from Forbes, Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures,” said CodeSee founder and CEO Shenea Leven. “We are very passionate about our mission to help development teams gain the clarity they need to produce great software quickly, and we’re delighted to see our work recognized.”

“The Rising Stars of today are the Cloud 100 companies of tomorrow,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “As they continue to gain momentum and ramp toward unicorn status, many of our past Rising Stars have gone on to become members of the exclusive Cloud 100. As an early partner to many mission-driven founders over the years, we are thrilled to celebrate the bright futures of our 2021 Rising Stars.”

“The Rising Stars epitomize the type of innovation that is driving the cloud industry forward,” said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “The companies on this year’s list show great potential for reaching the Cloud 100 list in the future and I’m looking forward to watching what they can accomplish next.”

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. “Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2021 Cloud 100 honorees and to our 20 Rising Stars up-and-comers poised to join their ranks.”

The Forbes 2021 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the September 2021 issue of Forbes magazine.

The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies are publicly recognized at this year’s virtual Cloud 100 experience, hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes on August 10th at thecloud100.com. A special thank you to virtual event sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, FuelxMcKinsey, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, Qatalyst Partners, Silicon Valley Bank, and WisdomTree.

