Geneva Rock Reclamation Project Brings New Trails and Water to Lehi City

Lehi, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, UT (August 10, 2021) – Vistas at Point Crossing, a new transit-oriented development (TOD) in Lehi, Utah, will turn the site of a former Geneva Rock gravel pit into a mixed-use project with 300 luxury apartments, 100 townhome units, connection to a future proposed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system between Utah and Salt Lake Counties and pedestrian and bicycle paths with easy access to nearby trail systems.

“As we worked with Lehi City through the details of the new development, we wanted to find a way to add new or enhance existing amenities,” said Jared Morgan, Project Manager for Vistas at Point Crossing. “We decided that if Lehi City would buy the land for the new water storage tanks, Geneva Rock would donate those proceeds to the Traverse Mountain Trails Association.”

On August 9th, proceeds from the land sale were donated by Geneva Rock to the Traverse Mountain Trails Association (TMTA), a Lehi-based organization that promotes and supports development of local, sustainable recreational trails to help Utah residents live a healthy and active lifestyle.

“The recent donation by Geneva Rock of roughly $160,000 is a great example of what can be accomplished as part of a public/private partnership,” said Paul Hancock, Lehi City Council member. “The Traverse Mountain Trails Association has been taking the lead on writing grants to build trails in the foothills of Traverse Mountain with matching grants from the city – building out nearly 13 miles on Lehi City property – since 2017. This corporate donation, the largest to date, will further accelerate the ability of TMTA and Lehi City to expand the trails network. We appreciate the willingness of Geneva Rock to give back to the community in such a meaningful way, providing access to outdoor recreation right in our own back yard.”

Lori Le, President of TMTA, noted “this is a huge boost in continuing to build trails and will directly fund the continued build-out on Traverse Mountain Trails System, including downhill mountain biking trails, hiking trails, multi-use trails, special features, and trailhead improvements. TMTA expresses our utmost gratitude to Geneva Rock for giving back to the local community, partnering with non-profit organizations and for being a good corporate neighbor.”

While trails are important to the project and the quality of life, the project is also bringing something even more critical to the development and Lehi City: water. Vistas at Point Crossing will bring additional culinary and pressurized irrigation water to Lehi City.

“We are always excited when companies like Geneva Rock step up and do more than is required to benefit the larger community,” said Brad Kenison, Assistant City Engineer with Lehi City. “As part of the annexation agreement with Lehi City, Geneva Rock was required to provide the water infrastructure for their development. However, they also went above and beyond to build water infrastructure for an area larger than their proposed development.”

The expanded water infrastructure includes a 1-million-gallon culinary water tank, a 2.1-million-gallon pressurized irrigation water tank and a new municipal culinary well. The well and water storage will service the new development and extend to residents in other parts of the city, encompassing a footprint of nearly 300 acres.

“Vistas at Point Crossing is an exciting project,” said Jay Ritchie, President of Geneva Rock. “As we find creative and sustainable ways to give this old gravel pit new life, we’re honored to help provide resources to build new trails and bring new sources of water and infrastructure that will enhance the quality of life for Lehi residents.”

About Geneva Rock

Since 1954 Geneva Rock has been a top supplier of ready-mixed concrete, sand and gravel, asphalt, and construction services along the Wasatch front. Geneva Rock has a history of providing quality products, friendly service that is on time, and a level of professionalism that still exists today. Geneva Rock is the largest supplier of ready-mix concrete in the state of Utah due to its dedication to quality materials. As a major employer in Utah, Geneva Rock has over 1,200 employees and its parent company, Clyde Companies, has over 4,000 employees.

For more information, visit Geneva Rock at http://genevarock.com.