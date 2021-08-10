Global Streaming Services Competitive Landscape Report 2021: Pandemic Accelerated Digital Streaming Service Consumption

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Disruptors: The Global Competitive Landscape of Streaming Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the pandemic accelerated digital streaming service consumption, the launch and expansion of new platforms continued, leading to intensified competition in which novelty has become a key differentiator.

This briefing includes profiles of the following companies: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BluTV, DAZN, Disney+, Disney+Hotstar, Icflix, Molotov, Netflix, QQ Music, Rakuten TV, Spotify, Stan, StarzPlay and others.



Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the publisher's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments.



Data coverage:

Market sizes (historic and forecasts)

Company shares

Brand shares

Distribution data

Why buy this report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of Play

Profiles on Global Disruptors

Profiles on Disruptors in The Americas

Profiles on Disruptors in Asia

Profiles on Disruptors in EMEA

Prospects for Digital Streaming Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3rjeg