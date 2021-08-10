Global Streaming Services Competitive Landscape Report 2021: Pandemic Accelerated Digital Streaming Service Consumption

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Disruptors: The Global Competitive Landscape of Streaming Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the pandemic accelerated digital streaming service consumption, the launch and expansion of new platforms continued, leading to intensified competition in which novelty has become a key differentiator.

This briefing includes profiles of the following companies: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BluTV, DAZN, Disney+, Disney+Hotstar, Icflix, Molotov, Netflix, QQ Music, Rakuten TV, Spotify, Stan, StarzPlay and others.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the publisher's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments.

Data coverage:

  • Market sizes (historic and forecasts)
  • Company shares
  • Brand shares
  • Distribution data

Why buy this report?

  • Identify factors driving change now and in the future
  • Understand motivation
  • Forward-looking outlook
  • Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
  • Take a step back from micro trends
  • Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • State of Play
  • Profiles on Global Disruptors
  • Profiles on Disruptors in The Americas
  • Profiles on Disruptors in Asia
  • Profiles on Disruptors in EMEA
  • Prospects for Digital Streaming Services

